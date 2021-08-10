Breaking News

Woman dies after horror crash between two buses outside London Victoria train station

10 August 2021, 11:38 | Updated: 10 August 2021, 11:48

One person has died and two people have been injured after two buses collided outside London Victoria train station.

Footage posted on social media appears to show the aftermath of one red bus hitting the back of another.

Damage to the vehicle at the back of the collision looks extensive, with the window appearing to be completely smashed.

Multiple officers are at the scene and a police cordon is in place.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called at 8:25am on Tuesday 10 August to reports of a collision involving two buses and three pedestrians outside Victoria Railway Station.

"Emergency services attended and immediately provided first aid.

"One of the pedestrians, believed to be aged in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9am. Her next of kin have yet to be informed.

"Two other people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries."

Terminus Place is currently closed to buses.

This story is being updated...

