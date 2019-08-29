One In 20 London Bus Drivers Crashed Due To Fatigue

29 August 2019, 15:31 | Updated: 29 August 2019, 15:35

17% of London bus drivers have fallen asleep at least once whilst driving.
17% of London bus drivers have fallen asleep at least once whilst driving. Picture: PA

A new study highlights the consequences of driver exhaustion, as unions call for shorter shifts and proper breaks for London bus drivers to minimise the risk of accidents.

The report found that 21% of bus drivers had to ‘fight sleepiness’ at least two or three times a week.

36% had a ‘close call’ due to fatigue in the last 12 months and 17% had actually fallen asleep at least once while driving.

5% had been involved in at least one accident in the last year due to fatigue.

Unite the union, who called for the Loughborough University study to be carried out, said:

"A combination of workers undertaking excessive hours due to inadequate levels of pay, a lack of recovery time between poorly scheduled shifts and overly long shifts without sufficient rest breaks are all major factors in causing fatigue."

The union organised a demonstration this morning following the findings of the study. They are demanding fairer rotas, proper breaks, shorter shifts, decent facilities and better pay.

Under current UK bus driving rules, provided the bus route is less than 50km, workers can drive a bus for a total of 10 hours a day with an unbroken five and half hour stretch behind the wheel, before getting a 30 minute break.

The nature of the job also limits the degree of control that drivers have over the timing of breaks, their sleeping patterns, diet and opportunity to exercise, which can further exacerbate the risk of fatigue-related problems.

A report found that 36% had a “close call” on the roads due to tiredness in the same period.
A report found that 36% had a “close call” on the roads due to tiredness in the same period. Picture: PA

In response to the report, TfL has made a commitment to provide £500,000 of funding for bus operators to put forward new ways to tackle fatigue from 2020.

There is a new starter minimum wage of £23,000 for drivers and a £6m programme to provide permanent toilets for drivers is being rolled out on bus routes.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Lego uses AI to translate instructions into braille for blind children
Jo Brand made the joke when talking about milkshake being thrown at Nigel Farage

Jo Brand's Controversial Battery Acid Joke 'Went Too Far', BBC Rules

Antibiotic resistance could kill us before climate change, warns country's top medical officer

Ruth Davidson: Outgoing Scottish Tory leader's Brexit message to MPs is 'vote for it'

'Worm robot' could be used to clear life-threatening blood clots

The News Explained

Boris Johnson has asked the Queen to suspend parliament from the middle of next month.

Everything You Need To Know About Boris Johnson's Plan To Suspend Parliament
Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

What Is The Northern Irish Backstop And How Does Brexit Affect The Border?
Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know