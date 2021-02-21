One in three UK adults has received first Covid-19 jab

21 February 2021, 14:05 | Updated: 21 February 2021, 14:25

Health Secretary Matt Hancock takes a selfie with the vaccine hub staff during a visit to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham
Health Secretary Matt Hancock takes a selfie with the vaccine hub staff during a visit to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

One in three adults in the UK has received their initial Covid-19 vaccination, the Health Secretary confirmed today.

Matt Hancock said he was "delighted" at the progress off the vaccination programme.

He posted on Twitter: "I'm delighted that 1 in 3 adults have now had their first COVID vaccine.

"We're making great progress in our national effort to protect our country from this virus.

"I want to pay tribute to the team - the NHS, armed forces, councils, volunteers & everyone else involved."

He also said earlier that the Government is confident it has the supplies to meet the target to vaccinate all UK adults by July 31 and to vaccinate all adults over 50, and higher risk groups, by April 15.

READ MORE: All UK adults to be offered Covid vaccine by July 31, Boris Johnson pledges

READ MORE: Surge testing in an area of Brentwood, Essex after one case of South Africa variant found

Boris Johnson will reveal his road map tomorrow in which he is expected to announce the reopening of schools from March 8.

It will also include plans to allow care home residents to hold hands with a regular indoor visitor from March 8.

An easing of restrictions on outdoor socialising within weeks is also expected to form part of the plans.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Mr Hancock said the blueprint will provide guidance on summer holidays and the reopening of schools - with pupils in all year groups widely expected to return to the classroom from March 8.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said all children should "ideally" be back in England's schools on that date, rejecting pressure from unions to call for a phased return.

Sir Keir said he hopes Mr Johnson will set out a "cautious, careful" exit from lockdown in the road map but the full return of schools should be the aim.

His stance came after a coalition of unions and professional bodies warned that reopening schools to all pupils in England at the same time would be "reckless" and could risk another spike in Covid-19 infections.

Sir Keir said: "Ideally, I would like to see all schools back open on March 8 and all children back into schools on March 8.

"I have been worried through the pandemic - a number of people have - about the impact that being out of school has on, particularly, vulnerable children and the attainment gap is getting bigger."

He said the Government will have to follow the data and the scientific advice on the issue, "but that's what we should be working towards".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Smoke from the 'significant blaze' at a warehouse in Denton can be seen from miles around.

Denton fire: Motorway closed as firefighters tackle 'significant' warehouse blaze
Police say a 'large group of cyclists' were breaking Covid rules and engaging in 'anti-social behaviour'. File photo.

‘Large group of cyclists’ ordered to disperse over alleged Covid breaches
Libyan interior minister Fathi Bashagha

Libyan minister survives attack on motorcade

Police remain at a scene where a four-year-old child died in a housefire

Child, 4, among three dead in Exeter house fire

Dr Mohamed Salah Siala plays the violin for patients on the Covid wards of the Hedi Chaker hospital in Sfax, eastern Tunisia

Fiddler on the wards: Violin-playing doctor cheers Covid patients in Tunisia
Boris Johnson will chair a meeting to finalise the Covid lockdown roadmap.

Boris Johnson finalises lockdown ‘roadmap’ ahead of Monday unveiling

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is to announce a 'cautious' easing of lockdown tomorrow

What to expect from Boris Johnson’s Covid lockdown 'roadmap' tomorrow
Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz's powerful explanation of vaccine skepticism in BAME groups

Maajid Nawaz analyses 'trauma' at heart of BAME vaccine skepticism
Labour: 'No justification' for Hancock's actions, too early to demand resignation

Matt Hancock scandal utter 'cronyism,' but Health Sec. mustn't resign, David Lammy says
'Obnoxious' Meghan has been 'found out' by British public, caller claims

'Obnoxious' Meghan has been 'found out' by British public, caller claims
'Uber changed my life': Driver hits out against court ruling

'Uber changed my life': Driver hits out against court ruling

Prince Harry will be hurt by having military titles stripped, suggests close friend

Prince Harry will be hurt by having military titles stripped, suggests close friend
Care Association chief: Staff numbers 'a real problem' when visiting resumes

Care Association chief: Staff numbers 'a real problem' when visiting resumes

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London