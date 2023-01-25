Rising star in British athletics to sit out world championship in Australia over 'deep climate concerns'

25 January 2023, 19:32 | Updated: 25 January 2023, 19:51

A rising star in British athletics has said she won't travel to Australia for a world championship due to her “deep concern” for the environment.
A rising star in British athletics has said she won't travel to Australia for a world championship due to her “deep concern” for the environment. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

A rising star in British athletics has said she won't travel to Australia for a world championship due to her “deep concern” for the environment.

Innes Fitzgerald, 16, is being described as the Greta Thunberg of sport after she wrote to British Athletics informing the body that she wouldn't be taking part in the World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, New South Wales.

“The reality of the travel fills me with deep concern,” she said.

Fitzgerald, from Devon, is one of Britain's most promising athletes. The runner set a national under-17 record for 3,000 metres and in December she bagged a fourth-place finish at the under-20s European Cross Country Championships in Turin, where she competing against athletes three years older than her.

Read more: Boris Johnson 'had no influence on Germany sending game-changing tanks to Ukraine', says ambassador to UK

Read more: Elle Edwards heartbroken dad carries her coffin into her funeral after she was shot dead on Christmas Eve

For a significant part of the race she led the field, but explained after that the fatigue she experienced later may have been due to the 20-hour journey to get to northern Italy.

To avoid flying, Fitzgerald took an overnight coach to Lille, then travelled by train via Paris to reach Turin, and her family took folding bikes to finish the journey between train stations in Paris.

Fitzgerald of Great Britain, competing in the U20 women's 4000m during the SPAR European Cross Country Championships, 2022.
Fitzgerald of Great Britain, competing in the U20 women's 4000m during the SPAR European Cross Country Championships, 2022. Picture: Getty

This month, the rising star athlete missed the British trials in Scotland for the World Championship.

In her letter to British Athletics she said having the opportunity to compete for Great Britain down under is "a priviledge".

She added: “When I started running, the prospect of me competing in the World Cross Country Championships would have seemed merely a dream. However, the reality of the travel fills me with deep concern.

“I would never be comfortable flying in the knowledge that people could be losing their livelihoods, homes and loved ones as a result.

"The least I can do is voice my solidarity with those suffering on the front line of climate breakdown. Coming to a decision has not been easy, however little compares to the grief I would feel taking the flight.”

Explaining her decision, she told Athletics Weekly: “My family is as environmentally minded as I am. We live in a passive house on a smallholding [near Exeter] growing fruit and vegetables.

"So my dad was happy for us not to fly. Aviation is the most energy intensive activity we can do and explodes a person’s carbon footprint. I don’t want that on my conscience.”

Champions for Earth, an organisation for environmentally friendly athletes, acknowledged that having to decide not to go was "torturous" but commended Fitzgerald's courage and commitment to the environment. “The Exeter Harriers runner is a champion in more ways than one, winning impressively on the running track and in the world of environmental protection," it said.

“Innes was crowned the 2022 Youth ‘Champion For Earth’ for her commitment to pursuing her sporting goals as sustainably as possible.

“She is looking for sponsors and supporters who can help her with the more expensive public transport, accommodation and eco-friendly kit that she requires.

"It is clear that Innes has the steely determination and focus, combined with the courage and clarity to face a reality quite different to athletes of previous generations.

It added: “As a young person with Olympic dreams growing up during a climate and ecological emergency, she is balancing the dream of one day becoming a champion of the world, with a determination to be a champion for earth.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police and rescue services at a level crossing near Brokstedt station in Brockstedt, German

Two dead as man stabs passengers on train in Germany

Heinz products are going up in price

Heinz product 'doubles in price over the course of a year' as cost of 500 items goes up

Pascale Ferrier

Woman pleads guilty to sending ricin in 2020 letter to Donald Trump

A soldier walks past a line of M1 Abrams tanks at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado

US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine despite concerns

The car was stripped for parts

'I thought it looked a bit funny': Woman left shocked as 'car cannibals' strip vehicle bare while she was at a concert

A Leopard 2A6 main battle tank drives across a training area in Munster, Germany

US and Germany sending battle tanks to back Ukraine war effort

Popular animated comedy Rick and Morty will continue without co-creator Justin Roiland, who was dropped after it emerged he'd been charged with felony domestic abuse.

Rick and Morty will continue without Justin Roiland, after co-creator dropped following domestic abuse charges

Visitors tour The Experimental Theatre, designed in the early 1960s by the late Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, at the Rashid Karami International Fair in the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon

Sites in Yemen and Lebanon added to Unesco world heritage danger list

Police said a man had been arrested after Matt Hancock was targeted on the Tube and called a 'murderer'

Man, 61, arrested after former Health Secretary Matt Hancock ‘assaulted’ on Tube

Police officers escort Andrew Tate to the offices of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (Diicot), where prosecutors are examining his electronic equipment

Andrew Tate’s phones and laptops being searched as he says ‘there’s no justice’

Lloyd Morrisett

Sesame Street co-creator Lloyd Morrisett dies aged 93

Hackney council will ban most vehicles from three quarters of its roads in a major expansion of Low Traffic Neighbourhoods measures.

London council to ban cars in three quarters of streets by turning them into Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

LBC Breaking News

Two dead and several others injured after knifeman goes on rampage on train in Germany

Julian sands

'I know in my heart that he's gone': Julian Sands' brother fears actor will not be found alive

The widow said she is "bemused" by the footage

The Spice was right: Son of widow's husband 'seen in curry house's promo video nine years after death' says it's not him

Two people take down the diptych of Ecce Homo

Spanish museum returns two paintings looted by Nazis to Poland

Latest News

See more Latest News

A double killer who sought asylum in the UK has been jailed for life for murdering a man during an argument over an e-scooter.

Double killer Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai sentenced to life for murdering man in e-scooter dispute
A French Leclerc main battle tank shoots during an exercise at a training range in Smardan, eastern Romania

French battlegroup holds Nato combat exercise in Romania

A mother locked herself in a bedroom and stabbed her son, 5, to death before taking her own life, an inquest heard.

Mum, 37, locked herself in bedroom before stabbing son to death then taking her own life

Sir Mark Rowley has vowed to do whatever the force can to ensure the coronation goes without a hitch

Met Police will do 'everything we can' to protect King's coronation after LBC reveals risk of eco protest
Conor McGregor

MMA fighter Conor McGregor investigated for assault in Ibiza

Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai was convicted on Monday of the murder of 21-year-old Thomas Roberts

Killer Afghan asylum seeker jailed for life as it emerges he 'chatted up girls at school while posing as boy, 14'
Elle Edward's heartbroken dad carries her coffin into her funeral as mourners pay tribute to the beautician

Elle Edwards heartbroken dad carries her coffin into her funeral after she was shot dead on Christmas Eve
Unions are set to strike during half term at ski resorts in France

French unions target half-term holidays as they announce 'unlimited' strikes at ski resorts
Russian army T-90M tanks roll into position at an undisclosed location in Ukraine

Ukraine forces retreat from Donbas town after onslaught

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stands with German soldiers beside a Leopard 2 main battle tank during a training exercise in Ostenholz in October

Germany confirms plans to give Ukraine tanks to fight off Russian invaders

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick delivers passionate mono about trans woman who raped two women being placed in female prison

'This rapist is neither legally or biologically female': Tom Swarbrick responds to trans woman placed in female prison
James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid

James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid
Caller whose daughter was threatened with rape told 'no crime' was commited

Caller's daughter was threatened with rape but police told her 'no crime' had been committed
Lynne Featherstone

Foreign aid is 'valuable' but David Lammy is right to not prioritise an increase now, ex-minster says
Tom Swarbrick talks about your pension and it's all rather depressing...

Tom Swarbrick talks about your pension and it's all rather depressing...

Henry Riley

Nick Ferrari challenges LBC reporter to dodge ULEZ charges

Shelagh Fogarty

'Our judicial system only protects the criminals', says caller whose son's murderer was released early
Tom Swarbrick

'Talk about the wrong way around': James O'Brien slams government for their backwards action on crime
LBC caller: The West has 'blood on its hands' if support for Ukraine stops

The West has 'blood on its hands' if it stops support for Ukraine, LBC caller says

James O’Brien blasts 'despicable' Boris Johnson for using Ukraine visit to ‘burnish tattered reputation’

James O’Brien blasts 'despicable' Boris Johnson for using Ukraine visit to ‘burnish tattered reputation’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit