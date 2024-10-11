Boat carrying six people capsizes on River Thames, five have been rescued with one still missing

Aerial view of Sunbury Lock on the River Thames. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Police and rescue services are searching for a missing person after a boat with six people capsized suddenly in the Thames.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emergency services including Surrey Police, firefighters and paramedic rushed to Sunbury Lock near Wheatleys Eyot in Surrey following reports of a small boat in trouble at around 8.50am.

Police believe that there were six people involved in the incident, five of which have been safely located. A man in his 60's may still be in the river.

Chief Inspector for North Surrey, Andy Jenkins said; “This is a very distressing time for all involved and we continue to support our partners in the search for the missing man.

“Our enquires to establish the exact circumstances of how the boat capsized remain underway but at this time we do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances or third-party involvement."

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance told Surrey Live: "South East Coast Ambulance Service was called to reports of a number of people in difficulty in the water at Sunbury Lock, near Wheatleys Eyot reported to us at approximately 08.59 today.

"Ambulance crews including our Hazardous Area Response Team attended the scene alongside police and fire service colleagues.

"Five people were brought to safety, three of whom have been taken to St Peter's Hospital for further checks."

Locals have been urged to avoid the area if possible as the search continues.