Online grooming crimes reach record levels in UK - with more than 7,000 offences recorded over last year

1 November 2024, 05:57 | Updated: 1 November 2024, 06:20

Children Screen Time Rockets
Children Screen Time Rockets. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Online grooming crimes have reached record levels in the UK, with more than 7,000 offences recorded by police over the last year for the first time, the NSPCC has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The children's charity said the figures, provided by 45 UK police forces, showed that 7,062 sexual communication with a child offences were recorded in 2023-24, a rise of 89% since 2017-18, when the offence first came into force.

Where the means of communication was disclosed - which was 1,824 cases - social media platforms were often used, with Snapchat named in 48% of those cases.

Meta-owned platforms were also found to be popular with offenders, with WhatsApp named in 12% of those cases, Facebook and Messenger in 12% and Instagram in 6%.

In response to the figures, the NSPCC has urged online regulator Ofcom to strengthen the Online Safety Act.

Ben Kentish and caller Ned debate whether the Online Safety Act should be revisited

It said there is currently too much focus on acting after harm has taken place, rather than being proactive to ensure the design of social media platforms does not contribute to abuse.

The charity has also called on the Government to do more to disrupt child sexual abuse in private messages.

Sir Peter Wanless, NSPCC chief executive, said: "One year since the Online Safety Act became law and we are still waiting for tech companies to make their platforms safe for children.

"We need ambitious regulation by Ofcom who must significantly strengthen their current approach to make companies address how their products are being exploited by offenders.

"It is clear that much of this abuse is taking place in private messaging, which is why we also need the Government to strengthen the Online Safety Act to give Ofcom more legal certainty to tackle child sexual abuse on the likes of Snapchat and WhatsApp."

Minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls, Jess Phillips, said: "Child sexual abuse is a vile crime that inflicts long-lasting trauma on victims and the law is clear - the creation, possession and distribution of child sexual abuse images, and grooming a child is illegal.

"I met with law enforcement leads and the NCA (National Crime Agency) only last week to hear about the tremendous work they do to bring these offenders to justice.

Read more: Deputy PM Angela Rayner accepted over £3,000 worth of free clothes from Lord Alli

Read more: Grandad, 61, jailed over far-right summer riots died from 'hanging' in prison cell, inquest hears

"Social media companies have a responsibility to stop this vile abuse from happening on their platforms.

"Under the Online Safety Act they will have to stop this kind of illegal content being shared on their sites, including on private and encrypted messaging services, or face significant fines.

"The shocking case involving Alexander McCartney, who alone groomed over 3,500 children, demonstrates more clearly than ever that they should act now and not wait for enforcement by the regulator."

A Snapchat spokesperson said: "Any sexual exploitation of young people is horrific and illegal and we have zero tolerance for it on Snapchat.

"If we identify such activity, or it is reported to us, we remove the content, disable the account, take steps to prevent the offender from creating additional accounts, and report them to the authorities.

"We have extra protections including in-app warnings to make it difficult for teens to be contacted by strangers, and our in-app Family Centre lets parents see who their teens are talking to, and who their friends are."

An Ofcom spokesperson said: "From December, tech firms will be legally required to start taking action under the Online Safety Act, and they'll have to do far more to protect children.

"Our draft codes of practice include robust measures that will help prevent grooming by making it harder for perpetrators to contact children.

"We're prepared to use the full extent of our enforcement powers against any companies that come up short when the time comes."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Family of Sara Sharif in Heathrow Airport

CCTV images capture family of murdered schoolgirl Sara Sharif in airport hours before she was found dead at home

A city in England is looking at banning cyclists from pedestrian areas in the centre

City centre bike ban proposed to stop ‘anti-social’ cyclists - in move to protect pedestrians

David Goldstone in 2016

Labour's new 'Value for Money Tsar' to be paid £50,000 for working one day a week

Exclusive
Feargal Sharkey.

LBC and Feargal Sharkey uncover pollution three times above 'excessive' levels in Britain's rivers

Jennifer Lopez speaks ahead of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign rally

Jennifer Lopez launches scathing tirade against Trump after Puerto Rico labelled ‘floating pile of garbage’ at rally

This year's Budget increased state spending by almost £70 billion per year

Chancellor seeks to calm markets after Budget borrowing spree sparks jitters

Yulia Skripal was poisoned with nerve agent Novichok

Doctor 'gobsmacked' after Yulia Skripal woke up after Novichok poisoning, inquiry hears

c

Charli XCX’s ‘Brat’ crowned word of the year by Collins dictionary

Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Angela Rayner arrives in Downing Street

Deputy PM Angela Rayner accepted over £3,000 worth of free clothes from Lord Alli

Hundreds gathered in Dublin for a fake Halloween parade

Halloween chaos as hundreds flock to Dublin city centre for fake parade advertised online

Exclusive
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves poses with the red Budget Box as she leaves 11 Downing Street.

As the dust settles on Rachel Reeves’ first Budget – all eyes are on farms and markets, writes Natasha Clark

Donald Trump is suing CBS

Donald Trump sues CBS for $10 billion

Around 8,000 North Korean soldiers have massed on Ukraine's border

Thousands of North Korean troops mass at Ukrainian border and will enter battle 'within days', US warns

Whigfield

Saturday Night singer Whigfield shares shock breast cancer treatment picture as she urges people to get checked

Wrexham, UK. 10th April 2023. Wrexham, UK. 10th Apr, 2023. Wrexham owners, Ryan Reynolds (L) and Rob McElhenney (R) during the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Notts County

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buy Wrexham brewery dubbed 'oldest' in UK

Sara Sharif suffered more than 70 injuries before her death.

Sara Sharif was punished because she had a ‘jinn in her’, stepmother claimed

Latest News

See more Latest News

Peter Lynch was jailed for two years.

Grandad, 61, jailed over far-right summer riots died from 'hanging' in prison cell, inquest hears
Desperate hunt for survivors as Spanish death toll passes 158 with mobs and looters striking shops across Valencia

Desperate hunt for survivors as mobs and looters strike shops across Valencia after 'apocalyptic' floods
Private schools have slammed Labour's tax hike.

Private schools to sue over VAT raid on fees

Oxford University student nicknamed 'Future Prime Minister' drowned in full gowns during end of exams celebration

Oxford University student nicknamed 'Future Prime Minister' drowned in River Thames during end of exams celebration
Hayley Jones leaving Wimbledon Magistrates' Court in August

Prison worker admits having 'inappropriate relationship' with Zara Aleena's killer

Londoners' ‘lovebombing’ campaign of Angus Steakhouse sees fake 5-star reviews lure tourists away from local hotspots

Londoners' ‘lovebombing’ campaign of Angus Steakhouse sees fake 5-star reviews lure tourists away from local hotspots
Harry Judd's son was rushed to hospital.

McFly star Harry Judd's son rushed to hospital after 'traumatic' washing pod accident

The suspect is escorted by police officers to a park for video reconstruction of a crime scene

British businessman charged with murder in Hong Kong after housekeeper found drowned under waterfall
Met arrest 63-year-old man after thief swindled London cheesemaker Neal's Yard out of 22 tonnes of top-quality cheddar

Man arrested after London cheesemaker Neal's Yard swindled out of 22 tonnes of top-quality cheddar
Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of "shameless hypocrisy" over a £25k TV payment.

Nicola Sturgeon accused of 'hypocrisy' over £25k payment for General Election night appearance

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is appearing in a documentary about homelessness

Prince William and Big Issue founder vow to end 'failed thinking on homelessness' in new video
King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News