AI has put child sexual abuse 'on steroids', Home Secretary warns ahead of online safety crackdown

2 February 2025, 14:00 | Updated: 2 February 2025, 14:01

London, UK. 21 Jan 2024. Yvette Cooper - Shadow Secretary of State for the Home Department is interviewed at BBC Broadcasting House where she was a guest on 'Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg'. Credit: Justin Ng/Alamy Live News
Yvette Cooper said a new ban on AI tools which can create child sexual abuse material would give law enforcers the power to "keep more children safe". Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Artificial intelligence (AI) has put child sexual abuse "on steroids", the Home Secretary has warned ahead of a crackdown on computer-generated material.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Yvette Cooper said a new ban on AI tools which can create child sexual abuse material - including "sexualised" pictures of real children - would give law enforcers the power to "keep more children safe".

Owning an AI tool which can generate these pictures could land offenders with a five-year prison sentence.

Users found to own AI-made "paedophile manuals" could also face up to three years in prison under measures the Government has proposed as part of the Crime and Policing Bill.

Ms Cooper told Sky News's Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme: "This is a real, disturbing phenomenon that we've got where we've known for some time the online child sexual abuse material is growing, but also the grooming of children, teenagers online.

"What's now happening is that AI is putting this on steroids and it is making it easier for perpetrators, for abusers, to groom children, and it's also meaning that they are manipulating images of children and then using them to draw and to blackmail young people into further abuse.

"It's just the most vile of crimes.

"So, what we need to do is to strengthen the law, and that includes banning some of the AI models being used for child abuse, but also banning some of the paedophile manuals."

The Home Secretary added the National Crime Agency (NCA), which investigates cybercrime and cross-border economic offences, "are saying these further powers are needed and they will then be able to use them to get prosecutions to keep more children safe".

Fake images are being used to blackmail children and force them to livestream further abuse, according to the Home Office, and ministers fear online abuse can lead viewers to offend in person.

Ms Cooper said: "Very often they're using images of real children and then abusing them, manipulating them and making them sexualised.

"These are being circulated then in these huge forums and what the NCA will say is this is drawing more perpetrators into more extreme and more sadistic abuse."

She later added: "I'm really worried that people think, 'oh, well, it's AI, we shouldn't take it seriously'.

"Actually, the evidence is that what it's doing is it's actually escalating, accelerating, the abuse, and that's why the laws that we're bringing in - this is world-leading, other countries are not yet doing this, but I hope everyone else will follow."

The Bill will also introduce a specific offence for paedophiles who run websites to share child sex abuse which could carry a 10-year prison sentence.

The law reforms come after warnings from the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) that more and more sexual abuse images of children are being created.

The charity's latest data shows reports of AI-generated child sexual abuse images have risen by 380%, with 245 confirmed reports in 2024, compared with 51 in 2023.

Each of these reports can contain thousands of images.

Some of the AI-generated content is so realistic that it is sometimes difficult to tell the difference between what is real abuse and what is fake, the charity said.

Derek Ray-Hill, IWF interim chief executive, said the steps "will have a concrete impact on online safety".

He added: "The frightening speed with which AI imagery has become indistinguishable from photographic abuse has shown the need for legislation to keep pace with new technologies.

"Children who have suffered sexual abuse in the past are now being made victims all over again, with images of their abuse being commodified to train AI models.

"It is a nightmare scenario and any child can now be made a victim, with life-like images of them being sexually abused obtainable with only a few prompts and a few clicks."

Lynn Perry, chief executive of Barnardo's children's charity, said: "We welcome the Government taking action to tackle the increase in AI-produced child sexual abuse imagery which normalises the abuse of children, putting more of them at risk, both on and offline.

"It is vital that legislation keeps up with technological advances to prevent these horrific crimes.

"Tech companies must make sure their platforms are safe for children. They need to take action to introduce stronger safeguards and Ofcom must ensure that the Online Safety Act is implemented effectively and robustly."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The alleged incident happened outside Talbot Green police station in south Wales

Man charged with attempted murder after three police officers injured following incident outside police station

The Princess of Wales’s outfits have always been at the centre of her public appearances, as people routinely scrutinise, judge and copy her fashion.

‘The style is there but it’s about the substance’ - Kensington Palace will stop releasing details of Kate’s outfits

Flowers left near to the scene of a collision where two children died in Pitsea, Essex

Flowers left at site of fatal crash after two children killed in 'hit and run' - as man and woman arrested

The Home Secretary has previously written to tech giants including X, Meta, TikTok and Google calling for them to remove harmful content or ‘risk a second Southport’.

‘A total disgrace’ that extreme content viewed by Southport killer still on social media, says Yvette Cooper

x

Raid on abattoir leads to human trafficking arrests

It was the third time Giorgia Meloni's far-right government tried and failed to process migrants in the non-EU country.

Meloni’s offshore migrant detention scheme fails for third time as Italy forced to take back asylum seekers

m

Killer nurse Lucy Letby's legal team to announce 'new medical evidence' from panel of experts

Barclays logo high street bank sign outside branch of Barclays bank in the Shropshire town of Ludlow, England

Barclays apologises for IT glitch that 'left people homeless' and says services are back to normal

A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Lamduan Armitage in 2004

Man, 61, arrested over 2004 death of Thai woman found dead in stream in Yorkshire Dales

The man hit the waitress with a plate. Picture: Social media

Man arrested after Nando's worker slapped in face with plate by customer

A man uses a cash point machine outside a branch of Barclays...

Barclays customers facing third day of problems due to ongoing IT issue

President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

Trump risks trade war as China, Canada and Mexico vow to respond to string of trade tariffs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, shakes hands with U.S president-elect Donald Trump, left, before a bilateral meeting at the Elysee Palace, December 7, 2024 in Paris, France.

US wants Ukraine to hold elections after potential ceasefire with Russia, Trump envoy says

The plans were announced by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper

Owning AI tech to create child sex abuse images to become criminal offence as reports of depraved pictures soar

A man and a woman have been arrested after two young children died in a crash in Essex on Saturday evening.

Man and woman arrested over death of young boy and girl after ‘hit and run’ crash

General view of a Barclays bank in Moorgate as reports state...

Barclays tells customers to go to friends, family or food banks after people left ‘homeless’ amid IT glitch

Latest News

See more Latest News

London, England, 1st Feb 2025. Tens of thousands of the far right converged around Whitehall this weekend to protest against the incarceration of Tommy Robinson who has been in isolation in HMP Woodhill for over 13 weeks.

Six arrests made as thousands of Tommy Robinson supporters march through London

Trump says US airstrikes 'killed many' ISIS terrorists

'We will find you and we will kill you' - Trump says US airstrikes have 'killed many' ISIS terrorists hiding in caves
Four people died after a car crashed into a building in Colchester city centre.

Four people dead after car crashed into city centre building in ‘serious collision’ in Colchester
Kate is a royal patron of the Rugby Football Union while William, the Prince of Wales, is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

The Princess of Wales wishes England rugby team good luck ahead of opening Six Nations match against Ireland
The funeral for the Dublin-born former band member of pop group The Nolans - formed alongside her sisters - took place at St Paul's Church, Blackpool

Linda Nolan's funeral takes places as star is laid to rest in pink sparkly coffin surrounded by loved ones
TV chef Rick Stein has sympathy for Gregg Wallace

Rick Stein feels 'a bit sorry' for former Masterchef host Gregg Wallace following slew of misconduct allegations
No survivors expected after air ambulance crashes in Philadelphia

Seven dead after medical plane carrying sick child erupts into fireball and crashes into Philadelphia neighbourhood
Taxes are set to rise in line with inflation on Saturday.

Price of wine and spirits to increase while tax on draught pints to drop amid changes set to come into effect on Saturday
A Mercedes collided into barriers at the Marine Lake, Southport, ending up partially submerged in the water

Appeal for missing driver after Mercedes crashes into lake

At least four people have died overnight as Russian drone and missile strikes continued to pound Ukraine's towns and cities, local officials said.

Russian drone and missile attacks in Ukraine kill 'at least four people' as Moscow's troops continue advance in Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew was friends with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew could face new probe into Epstein ties as new FBI chief says he'll 'do anything' to uncover truth
Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein kept in touch longer than the duke had previously said

'We'll play some more soon': Prince Andrew's message to Jeffrey Epstein two months after he said contact ended
The Princess has given birth to a baby daughter named Athena

Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby daughter Athena 'several weeks early' weighing just 4lb 5oz

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News