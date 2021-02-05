Only a quarter of Brits believe Brexit has 'gone well' so far - poll

5 February 2021, 19:01

Brits have revealed what they think of Brexit so far
Brits have revealed what they think of Brexit so far. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Only a quarter of Brits believe Brexit has "gone well" since the transition period ended in December, a new poll suggests.

While Covid-19 has been at the forefront of most people's minds in recent months, Brexit briefly took centre stage once again at the end of 2020 as negotiators tried to strike a last-minute trade deal.

Boris Johnson hailed the new start with the European Union on January 1 as “an amazing moment” for the country.

Read more: UK seeking membership of Trans-Pacific free trade partnership

Since then, businesses across Britain have been telling LBC about their struggles with trade and delays in getting supplies, while politicians have warned about the prospect of the Union breaking up in the coming years.

But how do Brits think relations have been since we left the EU?

A YouGov poll has shown that 42% of the public think Brexit has been handled badly so far, while 25% believe our new relationship with Europe has been going well.

Read more: 'My business lost 72 customers in a week due to Brexit, I don't care about fish...'

The most common view (23%) - almost one in four people - was that has been going "very badly" since the transition period came to an end on December 31 2020.

A YouGov poll has shown that most people think Brexit is going badly
A YouGov poll has shown that most people think Brexit is going badly. Picture: YouGov

The polling firm interviewed over 4,100 adults across Great Britain - one of the largest surveys of Brits' feelings on Brexit since the UK left the EU.

Read more: 'I feel for you,' James O'Brien tells fisherman who is 'worse off' due to Brexit

Scottish respondents were the most negative about the situation, with 58% saying it has gone badly so far, while the Midlands and Wales were the happiest with how things have turned out - 31% saying they believe it is going "fairly well" or "very well".

But many Brits are in the middle - 21% saying that things are going "neither well nor badly".

The data reveals the age divide on Brexit remains strong but shows signs of closing, with 46% of under-65s thinking it has gone badly so far and 20% believing it has gone well.

Read more: PM warns he could override part of Brexit deal on Northern Ireland

Significantly, almost a third (32%) of over-65s also think it has gone badly since December but more (38%) believe things have been going well.

A political divide also remains, with 52% of respondents who are Conservative voters telling YouGov they think things have gone well, compared to just 7% of Labour and Liberal Democrat supporters.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Christopher Plummer

The Sound Of Music star Christopher Plummer dies aged 91

Emergency services were called to the blaze at around 8:30am on Friday

House 'firebombed' in Liverpool with mother and children inside
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Republican Greene accuses ‘morons’ who voted to kick her off House committees
Missing Flute Found

Musician ‘thankful’ after £16,000 flute lost on train turns up in pawn shop
Jamaica Marijuana Shortage

Jamaica faces ‘worst ever’ marijuana shortage as farmers struggle with drought
Madagascar Tiny Chameleon

Tiny chameleon a contender for title of world’s smallest reptile

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients
The stamp duty holiday ends on March 31

When does the stamp duty holiday end? What does it mean for you? An expert explains
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What is the difference between the main Covid vaccines?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'There are NHS doctors and nurses experiencing PTSD symptoms due to Covid'

'There are NHS doctors and nurses experiencing PTSD symptoms due to Covid'
Layla Moran: Long Covid will likely be with the UK from now on

Layla Moran: Long Covid will likely be with the UK from now on
'There's clearly a lack of dialogue between the Government and hospitality on quarantine hotels'

Hotel boss condemns 'lack of dialogue' from the Government on quarantine hotels
James O'Brien takes on caller who insists 'we should vaccinate young people first'

James O'Brien takes on caller who insists 'we should vaccinate young people first'
Travel agent condemns 'half-baked' hotel quarantine plan

Travel agent compelled to call James O'Brien over 'half-baked' hotel quarantine plan
'I could lie': James O'Brien caller dismisses the UK's quarantine hotel scheme

'I could lie': James O'Brien caller dismisses the UK's quarantine hotel scheme

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London