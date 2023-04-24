Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray reveals cancer has returned and spread a year after getting all-clear

Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray has revealed his cancer has returned. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray has revealed his cancer has returned and spread a year after getting the all-clear.

The actor, who played Mickey Pearce in the popular British sitcom, said the cancer had returned and spread to his legs and pelvis.

Its comes after the 66-year-old revealed a part of his liver had been removed after doctors discovered a malignant growth in 2022.

He previously battled lung cancer and was given the all-clear last year.

In a series of tweets, Mr Murray said: "Despite all the wonderful efforts by the medical and nursing teams at Medway, Guys, and Kings College hospitals, the lung cancer has returned.

"I thought I had a painful groin strain a couple of months ago, unfortunately that turned out to be the cancer getting into my pelvis and leg bones. It has also entered my lymphatic system.

"What about the good news? I had radiology treatment last week and my oncologist is fairly confident this will stop the leg pain, and I will be up and about again. I will also hopefully able to get some shut eye.

"Another positive is my consultant. He is confident that the chemo will keep things in check for months and even years. His optimism comes not from kindness of which I know he has in spades, but advances in cancer medicine.

"The genetic molecular tests are super precise, and the choice of meds can be made with much more confidence .

"I am feeling positive with my good wife's awesome support."

Mickey Pearce began as a side character who appeared infrequently as a friend of Rodney who was always seen wearing his trademark Trilby hat.

But by the end of the series in 2002, the character had become a firm favourite of the Peckham ensemble.

The news of Pearce's health comes only months after the demise of John Challis, who played Boycie on the beloved sitcom.