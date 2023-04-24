Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray reveals cancer has returned and spread a year after getting all-clear

24 April 2023, 16:20

Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray has revealed his cancer has returned
Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray has revealed his cancer has returned. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray has revealed his cancer has returned and spread a year after getting the all-clear.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The actor, who played Mickey Pearce in the popular British sitcom, said the cancer had returned and spread to his legs and pelvis.

Its comes after the 66-year-old revealed a part of his liver had been removed after doctors discovered a malignant growth in 2022.

He previously battled lung cancer and was given the all-clear last year.

Read more: 'Ten from Len will live with me for ever': Heartbroken stars pay tribute to Len Goodman who has died aged 78

Read more: 'Trials and tribulations': Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen's social media return with cryptic post after affair revealed

In a series of tweets, Mr Murray said: "Despite all the wonderful efforts by the medical and nursing teams at Medway, Guys, and Kings College hospitals, the lung cancer has returned.

"I thought I had a painful groin strain a couple of months ago, unfortunately that turned out to be the cancer getting into my pelvis and leg bones. It has also entered my lymphatic system.

"What about the good news? I had radiology treatment last week and my oncologist is fairly confident this will stop the leg pain, and I will be up and about again. I will also hopefully able to get some shut eye.

"Another positive is my consultant. He is confident that the chemo will keep things in check for months and even years. His optimism comes not from kindness of which I know he has in spades, but advances in cancer medicine.

"The genetic molecular tests are super precise, and the choice of meds can be made with much more confidence .

"I am feeling positive with my good wife's awesome support."

Mickey Pearce began as a side character who appeared infrequently as a friend of Rodney who was always seen wearing his trademark Trilby hat.

But by the end of the series in 2002, the character had become a firm favourite of the Peckham ensemble.

The news of Pearce's health comes only months after the demise of John Challis, who played Boycie on the beloved sitcom.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Edge, Bono and Adam Clayton of U2

U2 creating new concert experience at high-tech, globe-shaped venue in Las Vegas

Kate Middleton shared her disbelief over how her youngest son has already turned five.

‘I can’t believe Louis is five!’: Kate confesses to charity volunteers time is flying as her youngest son turns five years old
Kim Potter

Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright freed

Former GMP officer PC Adnan Ali has been found guilty of sexual assault

Ex-police officer guilty of five counts of sexual assault on cadets, as alarm raised after 'inappropriate behaviour' with boy
The Proclaimers' hit song I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) has been from King Charles' Coronation official playlist over the duo's "anti-royal" views.

Proclaimers hit removed from coronation playlist over duo's 'anti-royal' views

Prezzo announced closures and probable redundancies in a cost-cutting measure today

Prezzo to close 46 restaurants which are making a loss - is your local branch set for the chop?

The three students were killed in a horror car crash

Three students killed in horror crash in Warwickshire as school headteacher pays tribute

A lorry was left hanging precariously off a bridge above the A14 after the HGV crashed into a barrier on the M1 in Leicestershire.

Miles of congestion on M1 after crash left lorry hanging precariously off bridge above A14

King Charles alongside diamond jubilee coach

Royal traditions King Charles will break on Coronation day

Germany Climate Protests

Climate protesters attempt to halt traffic in Berlin

Metropolitan Police on a mission in Central London.

Met Police officer to appear in court accused of using position to contact witness in his own assault case

Russia Ukraine War

Russian authorities say Ukrainian drone strike on Sevastopol repelled

Citizens are being evacuated from Sudan

Seventy NHS doctors trapped in Sudan and stranded Brits 'forced to kill pets' after SAS just rescue diplomats

Darya Trepova

Moscow court rejects appeal from cafe bombing suspect

The account was mistakenly given a gold tick before shortly being suspended afterwards.

Twitter gives $1,000-a-month gold tick to random user who changed handle to DisneyJuniorUK

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle 'is not skipping Coronation because of racism row' and has 'moved on', as she slams 'ridiculous circus'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children at Buckingham Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton children: Titles, ages and number in line to the throne

Germany Climate Protests

Climate protesters try to bring Berlin traffic to a halt

Banging pots and pans

France bangs pots and pans in fresh anti-pension reform protest

Ed Sheeran

Jury selection begins in Ed Sheeran-Marvin Gaye copyright case

Teachers are walking out next month

April teacher strikes 2023: What are the dates after pay deal was rejected?

Stars have paid tribute to Len Goodman, who has died aged 78

'Ten from Len will live with me for ever': Heartbroken stars pay tribute to Len Goodman who has died aged 78
Sophie Russon, 20, shared a short tribute to two of her lifelong friends who died in the crash.

‘Love you both so much’: Woman who survived horror Cardiff car crash that killed three speaks out for the first time
Keir Starmer has been urged to fire Diane Abbott

Keir Starmer slams Diane Abbott as he condemns 'anti-Semitic' letter amid calls to expel MP from Labour party
Prince Harry and King Charles in black suits with ties

Prince Harry's coronation day role revealed as expert claims there's 'little room for sentiment'
The shepherdess has caught flak in recent months after her family-oriented image was shattered by the revelation of her five-year affair with a married man and subsequent separation

'Trials and tribulations': Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen's social media return with cryptic post after affair revealed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles wearing his medals alongside Queen Camilla Parker Bowles

What time does King Charles III's Coronation start? Order of events revealed

The government guidance has been criticised for being "blindingly obvious".

‘Blindingly obvious drivel’: Coronation fans criticise ‘absurd’ government guidance for attending the ceremony
Meghan Markle's letter was a 'reply' to a letter from King Charles himself

'Frankly ridiculous': Meghan Markle denies skipping Coronation over King Charles' letter on 'unconscious bias'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf is meeting Rishi Sunak on Monday night

Humza Yousaf arrives in Westminster to meet Rishi Sunak with a growing weight on his shoulders
JRM

'Democracy is in danger': Security expert Edward Lucas stresses significance of Jacob Rees-Mogg blacklist
Sangita shocked by Abbott's letter to the Observer

'She should know better’: Journalist Ash Sarkar shocked by Diane Abbott’s comments

Editor of the Effective Govt Forum Tim Knox disagrees with the former head of the Civil Service Bob Kerslake.

The 'toxic legacy' of Dominic Raab's departure: Debate over effect of Deputy PM's departure on Civil Service
Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death.

'Equivalent to a modern day lynching': Sangita Myska soliloquizes on Stephen Lawrence's death
Just Stop Oil says jailing of protesters is "disgusting"

'They're political prisoners': Just Stop Oil spokesperson brands the jailing of activists 'disgusting'
Labour MP Andrew Gwynne tells Andrew Castle that a Labour government under Kier Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'.

Labour MP says government under Keir Starmer will be one of 'real integrity'

James O'Brien and Andrew Marr discuss Raab's resignation

"He was halfway out the window himself and then pushed": Andrew Marr and James O’Brien debate Raab’s resignation
'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation
Veteran’s Minister expects to end ex-armed forces homeless by January

Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer pledges to end ex-forces homelessness by 2024

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit