Only Fools and Horses' star Boycie's nephew dies and has watch stolen when belongings are returned to family

22 August 2023, 14:43 | Updated: 22 August 2023, 14:46

Late Only Fools and Horse star John Challis's family has been bereaved again - as his nephew died and has his watch cruelly stolen in the process.
By Chay Quinn

The Boycie actor's widow, Carol, posted the devastating news on Twitter today alongside a post of John and nephew Simon together.

Carol wrote: "Simon’s personal belongings were returned to us today from Germany, at last. Sadly his wristwatch was missing.

"Disappointing that someone should feel the need to help themselves. God bless these two, my much loved husband and his friend, my nephew Si."

John Challis's nephew has died and had his watch stolen in a double blow for the family
John Challis's nephew has died and had his watch stolen in a double blow for the family. Picture: Alamy

Appalled well-wishers shared their sympathies with Carol online.

One tweeted: "So sorry for yet another loss."

Another said: "I'm so sorry this happened.

A wellwisher said" "You've had your fair share of sadness, but I sure hope that by posting all these photo's and memories it brings you happiness. Sending love from Essex."

John Challis, who played the iconic sitcom character Terrance Aubrey Boyce or "Boycie" in Only Fools and Horses, died at the age of 79 in September 2021.

John's portrayal of unscrupulous second-hand car dealer Boycie in the beloved show made him a household name, alongside Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst.

Challis played Boycie in Only Fools And Horses from 1981 to 2003, as well as in Boycie-focused spin-off show The Green Green Grass.

John recently became an honorary citizen of Serbia, where the sitcom remains hugely popular.

Boycie, a cigar-smoking businessman with a mocking laugh, was married to the feisty Marlene - played by Sue Holderness - and regularly butted heads with Sir David's Del Boy.

Challis was also known for playing Monty Staines in ITV sitcom Benidorm.

