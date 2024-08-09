‘You only see Muslims on TV as terrorists’: RADA chief hits out at UK TV industry over far-right protests

9 August 2024, 10:26 | Updated: 9 August 2024, 10:39

'Problematic' representation of minority communities on TV is partly responsible for the riots that have broken out, the chair of RADA has said
'Problematic' representation of minority communities on TV is partly responsible for the riots that have broken out, the chair of RADA has said. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

The TV industry “must bear some responsibility” for the far-right riots following the Southport murders, the chair of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Over 500 people have been arrested following more than a week of disorder sparked by the killings of six-year-old Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, aged seven, and nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar on July 29.

False information spread online has been widely blamed for the riots along with far-right figures such as Tommy Robinson and anti-immigration politicians such as Nigel Farage.

However, RADA chief Marcus Ryder OBE has questioned the role of the UK TV industry saying “problematic” representations of minority communities are at least partially to blame for the “dehumanisation” that has led to the riots.

Over 500 people have been arrested following more than a week of disorder
Over 500 people have been arrested following more than a week of disorder. Picture: Alamy

He wrote on social media: “UK TV must bear some responsibility in how it has portrayed these communities.

“For too long we have measured diversity and success by counting the racial identities of the ‘individuals’ on-screen and not realised that communities are just as important if not more so.”

Mr Ryder told The Independent: “If you want to walk a mile in somebody else’s shoes and truly understand their reality, you understand through drama, you don’t understand it through news and current affairs.

“It’s why the Mr Bates v the Post Office was so important, because people finally emotionally understood and engaged with the issue despite it being covered in news and current affairs programmes previously. It was only until the drama that they could connect.”

Read more: Three rioters jailed for trying to set police van on fire, punching officer and racial harassment

Read more: Nigel Farage admits getting caught up in Andrew Tate's misinformation following Southport attack

Discussing the difference in the portrayal of individuals compared to communities, Mr Ryder wrote: “The rioters are not ‘protesting’ or rioting against individuals.

“I am sure if you ask them many will say ‘they are not racist’ and ‘I have Muslim/Black friends’. They are rioting/protesting against communities.”

On Netflix dramas about Muslims, he said: “The only time you see the Muslim community is when it was riddled with would-be terrorists. You see a glimpse into the community but it’s somehow akin to terrorism.

“The positive Muslim characters are not in their communities, the ones who are in their communities are negative and potential terrorists. The positive characters are normally outside of their communities and normally working with a white saviour. So, it’s problematic.”

False information spread online has been widely blamed for the riots
False information spread online has been widely blamed for the riots. Picture: Getty

He added that the Desmond’s, which is widely thought to be Britain’s most successful black sitcom, is an example of a positive representation of a community allowing a community to be “humanised” rather than “othered”.

He said: “It was groundbreaking because it was just black people in the barber shop. The community itself is not problematic, there might be problems but the problems are not borne out of the community. They weren’t systemic. No guns, no violence, no drugs.”

Mr Ryder believes diversity of decision-makers in the industry such as executives and scriptwriters would help to improve the issue as he commended the BBC for commissioning a report on representations of Muslims in the media.

“I don’t know what it’s like to be an old person in Wales, so can I commission an accurate representation of Welsh people? It’s not because I’m a bad person. It’s not because they’re bad people but we need more Muslims and more diversity,” he said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Travis Scott watches the Serbia vs United States game (Mark J Terrill/AP)

Travis Scott ‘arrested at Paris hotel after altercation with security guard’

Tom Doherty and his wife Anne

Family of British doctor missing in Pyrenees issue urgent appeal after sending text saying he'd 'fallen and couldn't move'
'Violent, thuggish' football fans face being processed 'quickly' minister warns, as Starmer meets with police chiefs

'Violent, thuggish' football fans will face justice 'quickly' minister warns, as Starmer meets with police chiefs

A Russian soldier fires from D-30 howitzer towards Ukrainian positions

Russia declares federal emergency in area under attack from Ukrainian forces

Breaking
Huw Edwards

Huw Edwards asked to hand back £200k in salary he earned after child abuse image arrest

Katie Price has been bailed after her arrest at Heathrow

Katie Price is bailed hours after her arrest at Heathrow - but still faces court today over bankruptcies

Brits are set to bask in scorching temperatures this weekend.

'Hotter than the Sahara': Britain set to scorch in 33 degree heatwave

Liverpool Crown Court in the Queen Elizabeth II law courts building in Liverpool city centre

Rage turns to regret as rioters face swift justice after Southport

Sadiq Khan has said he was “triggered” by the far-right protests that broke out across the UK

Sadiq Khan 'triggered' by far-right protests that left his children feeling 'scared for first time'

Balasankar Narayanan

Urgent hunt for violent man who is 'risk to women' after he absconded from Ilford care facility

A Palestinian youth flees the Khan Younis area

Israeli troops in Khan Younis assault as mediators push for ceasefire talks

Leader of People’s Party, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut

Thailand’s reformist Move Forward Party regroups as People’s Party

Outside view of the Ernst Happel stadium in Vienna

Third person in custody over foiled attack on cancelled Taylor Swift shows

Simon Robinson

Missing Brit who vanished after taking flight from Bangkok found safe in Finland

Lazar Dukic

Serbian CrossFit athlete dies after disappearing under water in Texas swimming event

Travis Scott attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Rapper Travis Scott 'arrested after fight with bodyguard at Paris hotel'

Latest News

See more Latest News

A drain pulls in residual rain water floods the downtown area caused by Tropical Storm Debby

Debby bringing heavy rain, flooding and possible tornadoes to north-east US

Someone at a laptop

Iran accelerating cyber activity to influence US election, Microsoft says

A general view of the newly opened Grade 1-listed Eaton Square Upper School at 106 Piccadilly in Mayfair, London.

Teacher at private school sent ‘deeply concerning’ messages to 14-year-old pupil

A Team USA skateboarder has criticised the quality of his Olympic medal

'Not as high quality as you'd think': Olympic skateboarder slams condition of medal after winning bronze at Paris Games
A firefighter uses a drip torch to burn vegetation while trying to stop the Park Fire from near Mill Creek in Tehama County

Huge California wildfire burns through timber in hot and dry weather

Nick Thomas-Symonds has lamented a "slowness" in the criminal justice system in bringing knife crime offenders to justice.

'We will not tolerate breakdown of law and order': Minister hits out at 'slowness' in criminal justice system
Austrian police officers watch swifts gathering in the city centre

Hundreds of Taylor Swift fans gather in Vienna after concerts cancelled

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is one of Team GB’s main medal hopes on Friday

Medal hopeful Johnson-Thompson in action on day 14 of Paris Games after Aldridge secures Team GB's 13th gold
London England,UK,Lambeth South Bank,Waterloo Station,trains,railway,train shed,Underground Station train Tube entrance,National Rail network central

Commuter chaos as trespasser sees London's train and tube networks grind to a halt at rush hour
Bobby Shirbon, 18 (left) and Kieron Gatenby, 19 (right)

Teen who left his own 18th bingo birthday party to join far-right riots jailed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media
Harry and Meghan

Meghan opens up on suicidal thoughts in first interview with Harry since Oprah bombshell

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit