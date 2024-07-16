OnlyFans model, 25, to stand trial after denying throwing a McDonald’s milkshake over Nigel Farage

Victoria Thomas-Bowen appears at Westminster Magistrates' Court today after Nigel Farage was drenched in a banana flavoured drink. Picture: alamy/getty

By StephenRigley

An OnlyFans model accused of throwing a milkshake over Nigel Farage has denied assault by beating and criminal damage.

The Reform UK leader was doused with what appeared to be a McDonald's banana drink as he left the Moon and Starfish Wetherspoon pub in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex on June 4.

Mr Farage, who is now Clacton MP, had earlier addressed supporters at a rally in the seaside town during the general election campaign.

The veteran Eurosceptic, 60, was left with the yellow liquid splattered across his dark blue suit.

Victoria Thomas Bowen arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London charged with assault by beating and criminal damage after a milkshake was thrown over Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in Clacton on Sea in Essex on June 4. Picture: Alamy

Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, pleaded not guilty to both charges at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say £30 of criminal damage was caused to a jacket belonging to James Woolfenden.

Caroline Liggins, partner at Hodge Jones & Allen, the law firm representing Bowen, said: "My client strongly protests her innocence and looks forward to fighting these unjust charges in court."

Bowen was released on unconditional bail to appear before the same court for trial on October 21.

Nigel Farage has a drink thrown over him as he leaves the Moon and Starfish pub after launching his General Election campaign in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex on June 4. Picture: Alamy

Last month, 28-year-old Josh Greally admitted throwing a coffee cup and another item at Mr Farage as he campaigned on his battle bus in Barnsley on Tuesday June 11.

Greally, of Clowne, Derbyshire, appeared before a district judge at Barnsley Magistrates' Court, where he pleaded guilty to a public order offence.

He will be sentenced on August 28 at the same court.

During a campaign walkabout in Newcastle in 2019, Mr Farage had a banana and salted caramel milkshake thrown at him.

"Milkshaking" - the act of dousing public figures in milkshake - was officially recognised by Collins Dictionary the same year.