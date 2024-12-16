Breaking News

OnlyFans model who hurled milkshake over Nigel Farage avoids jail but must pay him compensation

Victoria Thomas Bowen hurls a milkshake over Nigel Farage. Picture: Getty

A woman who admitted to assault by beating after throwing a milkshake over Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has been sentenced to 13 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months

OnlyFans model Victoria Thomas Bowen was sentenced at Westminster Magistrates' Court to 13 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months when she targeted Mr Farage outside a pub in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, during the general election campaign.

She must also pay the MP £150 compensation and complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

Victoria Thomas Bowen at court. Picture: Alamy

Mr Farage was leaving the Moon and Starfish pub on Clacton seafront when he was attacked with the milkshake.

He told the court he felt humiliated by the incident and was left fearing for his safety in public.

Bowen also admitted criminal damage after causing £17.50 of damage to a jacket belonging to Mr Farage's security officer, James Woolfenden.

Mr Farage had earlier addressed supporters at a rally during the general election campaign and was left with the yellow liquid splattered across his dark blue suit.

She had originally denied the charges and was due to go on trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court in October, but changed her pleas to guilty before proceedings began.

Mr Farage, in a victim impact statement read out by the prosecution, said after the incident he "felt humiliated" with it "broadcast on national and international media".

He added he was "deeply thoughtful for some time afterwards that next time it may not be a milkshake" and said the incident is part of "a growing security concern".

Bowen, who is an OnlyFans model, was sentenced to 13 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, by deputy senior district judge Tan Ikram at the same court on Monday.

She will have to complete 12 rehabilitation activity requirement days, 120 hours of unpaid work and to pay Mr Farage £150 compensation, £17.50 compensation for the criminal damage, £154 victim surcharge and £450 in costs.