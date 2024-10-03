Exclusive

Organised crime gangs using AI to manipulate children into drug dealing, LBC investigation finds

3 October 2024, 14:17

The investigation by LBC has found organised crime gangs are using AI to manipulate and exploit children into county lines drug dealing
The investigation by LBC has found organised crime gangs are using AI to manipulate and exploit children into county lines drug dealing. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Chambers

An investigation by LBC has found organised crime gangs are using AI to manipulate and exploit children into county lines drug dealing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The investigation has also found evidence of 'How To Manuals' being shared online in order to teach groomers how to blackmail and subject children to sextortion.

There are reports of young gamers being used to hack into big companies, and concerns victims of youth violence are too afraid to get medical help for things like stab wounds.

The found organised crime gangs are using AI to manipulate and exploit children into county lines drug dealing
The found organised crime gangs are using AI to manipulate and exploit children into county lines drug dealing. Picture: Alamy

Johnny Bolderson, Senior Service Manager at Catch 22, told LBC: "Young people will have celebrities they look up to and we've seen AI videos being adapted to pass a message, or being used to exploit a young person.

"They genuinely believe someone famous is telling them it's okay to do this, it's okay to carry drugs, it's okay to carry knives. AI is very dangerous and it needs to be regulated, controlled and watched.

"We've heard they can adapt parents' voices or actually copy certain voices that are close to a young person and that's quite worrying because they could be sent over WhatsApp as a message, for example; 'Please can you stop and pick up some milk', which could be quite dangerous. Something as simple as that, the gang could be there waiting for them.

"We have young people, aged 14 or 15, who have been moved to an area for their own safety, that's something that could be used to lure that young person back into a dangerous environment."

Figures show 4,316 potential victims of modern slavery were referred to the Home Office from April to June 2024
Figures show 4,316 potential victims of modern slavery were referred to the Home Office from April to June 2024. Picture: Alamy

Sarah Parker, Research and Development Officer at Catch 22, told LBC they have seen evidence of 'How To' manuals teaching potential groomers about how to subject a young person to controlling behaviour and sextortion.

She said: "That certainly does sometimes happen, and there's been some really disturbing things around particularly the sexual exploitation of children.

"Recently there was a 'sextortion manual' that was made public that clearly people had been accessing to find out how to gain power over a child by making them do something sexual and then extracting money from them."

Read more: Police to trial AI in a bid to help solve Britain’s most complex cold cases

Read more: 'We must not let AI shape us': UK to sign first international treaty to safeguard public from risks of artificial intelligence

On the subject of stabbings, Jonny said: "The amount of people who aren't going to hospital for stab wounds is extremely high.

"We had one person who had nine stab wounds to them and they didn't go to hospital for any of them.

"It's great to see admissions are low for stab wounds and things like that, but we need to look at the number of people coming in saying it was an accident, slashes by glass, bottles, why don't they feel coming to the hospital? It increases risk of infection dramatically."

Latest figures show 4,316 potential victims of modern slavery were referred to the Home Office from April to June 2024, representing an 8% increase from the year before. Of those involved in County Lines, nearly 80% were young men.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Speaking at the Berlin Global Dialogue event, the French president said Europe could be “out of the market” in “two to three years”

'EU could die': President Macron warns European leaders over performance compared to US and China

Police release CCTV of last sighting of missing mother as officers find 'personal belongings' next to river

Last CCTV sighting of missing mother as officers find 'personal belongings' next to river

Breaking
Brothers Kyson and Bryson, four, and Leyton and Logan, three, died in the blaze. Their mother Deveca Rose has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and child cruelty

Mother found guilty of the manslaughter of her four sons who died in a house fire in south London

Laura Winham's "mummified and almost skeletal" body was found by her brother in her flat in Woking, Surrey, on May 24 2021

Vulnerable woman who lay dead in flat for three years wrote ‘I’m starving’ and ‘dreaming of food’ in her diary

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan at the opening of the £200 million Siemens' Rail Village in Goole, a manufacturing facility in East Yorkshire. Picture date: Thursday October 3, 2024.

New Piccadilly line trains to enter service for the first time in 50 years - but not until the end of 2025

A person photographs a male tarantula on grassland

Spider lovers scurry to Colorado town in search of mating tarantulas

The seven-time F1 champion reportedly attended his daughter’s wedding last weekend in Majorca

Michael Schumacher 'communicates with his eyes' following 2013 skiing accident

Emad Kaky

Academic jailed for conspiring to commit female genital mutilation on young girl in legal first

GP used wig, fake beard and moustache in 'nurse disguise' to 'kill mother’s partner with fake COVID jab'

GP wore wig and fake beard in 'nurse disguise' to 'kill mother’s partner with mock Covid jab laced with poison'

KLM airplanes sit at Schiphol Airport

Dutch airline KLM reveals ‘painful’ cost-cutting measures to boost finances

The girl has suffered 'life changing injuries' in the attack outside Westminster Academy

Man, 35, arrested over west London school acid attack that left girl aged 14 scarred for life

Congo Boat Accident

Dozens dead after boat capsizes in Democratic Republic of Congo, say witnesses

Lord Herman Ouseley has died aged 79

Anti-racism campaigner and Kick It Out founder Lord Herman Ouseley dies aged 79

Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands

New Nato secretary-general visits Ukraine in first trip since taking office

The Israeli embassy in Denmark exterior

Swedish teenagers held in custody over blasts near Israeli embassy in Copenhagen

Lebanese women stand in front of a multistory building hit by an Israeli airstrike

Israel orders evacuation of Lebanese communities north of UN buffer zone

Latest News

See more Latest News

The 24-year-old was shot through a windscreen by Martyn Blake, now 40, on September 5, 2022

Officer accused of Chris Kaba murder ‘had genuine belief’ he and his colleagues would be killed
Iran has called Western leaders 'biased'

Iran slams 'biased and irresponsible' G7 leaders for backing Israel as IDF continues to battle Hezbollah
Liz Cheney

Republican Liz Cheney to join Kamala Harris on US election campaign trail

Diego Garcia Base, on the Chagos Islands

UK to return Chagos Islands to Mauritius, ending years of dispute over military base and Britain’s last African colony
A teacher in Wiltshire is trying to get her family out of Lebanon and into the UK amid the 'extremely volatile' situation in the Middle East.

Teacher calling family in Lebanon 'four times a day to check they're alive' as she battles to bring them to UK
Nine arrests have been made

Nine arrested in operation to bring down gang smuggling people into country using fake documents
Robin Garbutt (left) was convicted of his wife Diana Garbutt's (right) murder in 2011

Postmaster jailed for wife's murder seeks to appeal conviction, claiming new evidence from Horizon IT scandal
New South Western Railway SWR Arterio class 701 Alstom trains in storage at Long Marston Rail depot, Warwickshire, June 2024

£1bn train fleet 'in storage for years after drivers complained that the windscreen wipers were too big'
Gunmen fled on jet skis from a Mexico beach after shooting a man dead

Tourists look on in horror as ‘assassins on jet skis’ assassinate beach-goer at five-star Mexican resort, before fleeing
A building on fire

Taiwan hospital fire kills at least nine as typhoon batters island

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle
Harry's trip to Lesotho and South Africa appears to mark another week away from his wife

Prince Harry lands in southern Africa for another trip without wife Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit