Organiser of Manchester NHS pay protest handed £10,000 fine

7 March 2021, 15:07

By Megan White

Police have handed a £10,000 fine to the organiser of a protest over the NHS 1% pay rise in Manchester.

Around 40 people attended the demonstration in St Peter's Square on Sunday afternoon.

The demonstration was in opposition to the Government's 1% pay rise for NHS staff, which has been branded "unacceptable."

On Saturday, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham urged the Government to U-turn and give staff more money.

Greater Manchester Police said they "sought to engage early with the organisers and those gathering to highlight the unlawfulness of their activity, using the first of the four Es approach - engaging, explaining and encouraging compliance with legislation."

Most people then left the area.

One woman aged 65 was arrested for failing to provide details having refused the opportunity to leave when asked.

She later provided details and was de-arrested and given a £200 Fixed Penalty Notice.

The organiser of the protest, a woman aged 61, has been issued a £10,000 Fixed Penalty Notice.

Superintendent Caroline Hemingway said: "With the positive step of schools reopening tomorrow, it is vital that people continue to follow Government legislation on social distancing and avoid gathering illegally in large numbers.

"Regardless of one's sympathies for a protest's cause, we would ask the public to maintain social distancing and follow legislation to prevent a rise in infections and provide the best possible chance of a further easing of restrictions in the weeks to come.

"We sought to engage with and peaceably disperse those attending this afternoon's protest, explaining that the gathering was in contravention of Government lockdown rules.

"Unfortunately officers were met with a degree of non-compliance and it was therefore necessary to enforce issue FPNs."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Queen Elizabeth stressed the importance family in "testing times" in her Commonwealth speech

Queen stresses importance of family during 'testing times' ahead of Oprah interview
Burning oil tanker trucks in Syria

Huge blaze after oil facility strike in Syria

Pope Francis surrounded by shells of destroyed churches

Pope calls on Christians to forgive and rebuild amid ruins of churches in Iraq
The Golden Globes

Reform vow over Golden Globes amid scrutiny on diversity

Large crowds of Rangers fans have flocked to the Ibrox Stadium despite pleas to follow lockdown rules.

Rangers fans ignore calls to 'stay home' as huge crowds set off flares following title win
Lava gushes from Mount Etna

Ash rains down on towns as Etna keeps up its spectacular explosions

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

DUP risking peace in Ireland with demands to scrap NI protocol, journalist warns

DUP risking peace in Ireland with demands to scrap NI protocol, journalist warns
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'a pawn' in diplomatic row over arms payments, experts claim

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'a pawn' in diplomatic row over arms payments, experts claim
Students fear 'no tolerance' approach to marking on return to school, reveals leader

Students fear 'no tolerance' approach to marking on return to school, reveals leader
David Lammy's attack on 'measly' 1% pay proposal for NHS workers

David Lammy's attack on 'measly' 1% pay proposal for NHS workers
13% pay rise for HMRC changes debate on NHS dispute, Maajid Nawaz insists

13% pay rise for HMRC changes debate on NHS dispute, Maajid Nawaz insists
'Hang your head in shame': Callers bitter clash over NHS pay row

'Hang your head in shame': Callers' bitter clash over NHS pay row

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London