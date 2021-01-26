Organisers of 20-person covid-19 rule break baby shower slapped with fines by police

26 January 2021, 14:18 | Updated: 26 January 2021, 14:29

By Harriet Whitehead

Two people were issued fines for breaching coronavirus regulations after police found 20 people attending a baby shower in East London.

Officers had gone to a private address in Elm Park Avenue, Hornchurch on Sunday evening and found 20 guests from a number of different households.

Those attending ranged in age from young children, to teenagers, to people in their late 40s.

Footage from a body camera, worn by a police officer, shows a number of people surrounded by food and balloons.

Police break up 20 person baby shower
Police break up 20 person baby shower. Picture: PA

Two organisers, men aged 22 and 44, were reported for £200 fines. Others involved were warned and left the premises.

Chief Superintendent Stephen Clayman from East Area Basic Command Unit, said: “This gathering had people of widely different ages and from different households present. Whilst I fully understand that people want to get together to celebrate events, this is definitely not the time to do it in person.

“A gathering like this can have tragic consequences for all those involved and risks spreading this terrible virus to our loved ones and the wider community. Please have no doubt, we are determined to deal robustly with those who breach the Covid regulations in this way.”

Priti Patel had announced that people attending illegal house parties could face a new £800 fine that could rise to £6,400 for repeat offenders.

