Wicked duo Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande get Oscar nominations - see the full list of Academy Award hopefuls

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have both been nominated for Oscars. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Wicked duo Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have both been nominated for Oscars, as the list of all the Academy Award hopefuls was announced on Thursday.

Wicked got ten nominations, while Emilia Perez gained 13 - making it the most nominated foreign film in Oscars history.

A Complete Unknown and Conclave received eight nominations, Anora got six, Dune: Part Two and The Substance received five.

British star Felicity Jones was also given a best supporting actress nomination for her role in The Brutalist, where she is competing against Grande. The other nominees in that category were Zoe Saldana for Emilia Perez, Isabella Rossellini for Conclave, and Monica Barbaro for A Complete Unknown.

Erivo was nominated in the Best Actress category. She is up against Karla Sofía Gascón in Emilia Pérez, Mikey Madison in Anora, Demi Moore in The Substance and Fernanda Torres in I'm Still Here.

The Oscar nominees for best supporting actor are Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain; Yura Borisov for Anora, Edward Norton for A Complete Unknown, Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice, and Guy Pearce for The Brutalist.

Mikey Madison and Yura Borisov were both nominated for Oscars. Picture: Alamy

In Best Actor, Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice) were all nominated. Daniel Craig missed out for his performance in Queer.

In Best Picture, Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance and Wicked were all nominated.

In Best Director, Sean Baker was nominated for Anora, Brady Corbet for The Brutalist, James Mangold for A Complete Unknown, Jacques Audiard for Emilia Perez and Coralie Fargeat for The Substance.

Timothee Chalamet has been nominated for his portrayal of Bob Dylan. Picture: Getty

A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Emilia Perez, Nickel Boys and Sing Sing were nominated for best adapted screenplay.

Anora, The Brutalist, A Real Pain, September 5 and The Substance all got best original screenplay nods.

I’m Still Here, The Girl with The Needle, Emilia Perez, The Seed of a Sacred Fig and Flow were nominated for best foreign film.

This year's 97th Academy Awards ceremony will be hosted by US comedian and TV host Conan O'Brien and takes place on March 2.

The announcements had previously been postponed because of the wildfires in Los Angeles.

Other categories

International Feature Film

I’m Still Here

The Girl with The Needle

Emilia Perez

The Seed of a Sacred Fig

Flow

Animated Feature Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit

The Wild Robot

Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Maria

Nosferatu

Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Music (Original Song)

El Mal, Emilia Pérez

The Journey, The Six Triple Eight

Like A Bird, Sing Sing

Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez

Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late

Live Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Documentary Short Film

Death By Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Visual Effects