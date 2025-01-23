Vanessa Feltz 1pm - 4pm
Wicked duo Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande get Oscar nominations - see the full list of Academy Award hopefuls
23 January 2025, 14:04 | Updated: 23 January 2025, 14:28
Wicked duo Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have both been nominated for Oscars, as the list of all the Academy Award hopefuls was announced on Thursday.
Wicked got ten nominations, while Emilia Perez gained 13 - making it the most nominated foreign film in Oscars history.
A Complete Unknown and Conclave received eight nominations, Anora got six, Dune: Part Two and The Substance received five.
British star Felicity Jones was also given a best supporting actress nomination for her role in The Brutalist, where she is competing against Grande. The other nominees in that category were Zoe Saldana for Emilia Perez, Isabella Rossellini for Conclave, and Monica Barbaro for A Complete Unknown.
Erivo was nominated in the Best Actress category. She is up against Karla Sofía Gascón in Emilia Pérez, Mikey Madison in Anora, Demi Moore in The Substance and Fernanda Torres in I'm Still Here.
The Oscar nominees for best supporting actor are Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain; Yura Borisov for Anora, Edward Norton for A Complete Unknown, Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice, and Guy Pearce for The Brutalist.
In Best Actor, Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice) were all nominated. Daniel Craig missed out for his performance in Queer.
In Best Picture, Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance and Wicked were all nominated.
In Best Director, Sean Baker was nominated for Anora, Brady Corbet for The Brutalist, James Mangold for A Complete Unknown, Jacques Audiard for Emilia Perez and Coralie Fargeat for The Substance.
A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Emilia Perez, Nickel Boys and Sing Sing were nominated for best adapted screenplay.
Anora, The Brutalist, A Real Pain, September 5 and The Substance all got best original screenplay nods.
I’m Still Here, The Girl with The Needle, Emilia Perez, The Seed of a Sacred Fig and Flow were nominated for best foreign film.
This year's 97th Academy Awards ceremony will be hosted by US comedian and TV host Conan O'Brien and takes place on March 2.
The announcements had previously been postponed because of the wildfires in Los Angeles.
Other categories
International Feature Film
- I’m Still Here
- The Girl with The Needle
- Emilia Perez
- The Seed of a Sacred Fig
- Flow
Animated Feature Film
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Wallace & Gromit
- The Wild Robot
Documentary Feature Film
- Black Box Diaries
- No Other Land
- Porcelain War
- Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
- Sugarcane
Film Editing
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
Cinematography
- The Brutalist
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Perez
- Maria
- Nosferatu
Production Design
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Costume Design
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Music (Original Score)
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Music (Original Song)
- El Mal, Emilia Pérez
- The Journey, The Six Triple Eight
- Like A Bird, Sing Sing
- Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez
- Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late
Live Action Short Film
- A Lien
- Anuja
- I’m Not a Robot
- The Last Ranger
- The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent
Animated Short Film
- Beautiful Men
- In the Shadow of the Cypress
- Magic Candies
- Wander to Wonder
- Yuck!
Documentary Short Film
- Death By Numbers
- I Am Ready, Warden
- Incident
- Instruments of a Beating Heart
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Makeup and Hairstyling
- A Different Man
- Emilia Pérez
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Wicked
Sound
- A Complete Unknown
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Visual Effects
- Alien: Romulus
- Better Man
- Dune: Part Two
- The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked