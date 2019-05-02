CCTV: Shocking Moment Pair Snort White Powder Off Restaurant Table

Two men have been jailed after images of them snorting white powder in McDonald's went viral.

David McDowall, 43, and Craig Scoular, 38, have been locked up for six months after admitting disorderly conduct at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court when they appeared on Wednesday.

The pair, who had only been out of prison for a week, can be seen chopping up a white powder with a leaflet before bending down and inhaling it off the table.

Shockingly the restaurant is busy at the time and a staff member can even be seen walking by.

The incident was captured on CCTV in McDonald's in Kilmarnock, Scotland.

The brazen pair can be seen snorting the unknown substance off the table. Picture: CCTV

Photographs of the pair bent over a table in the family restaurant with paraphernalia and the white powder in clear view sparked outrage online when published by the media.

The white substance is thought to have been a controlled drug.

Defence solicitor, John McCluskey, said the pair were deeply embarrassed as the incident had received press coverage.

He said they had 'little recollection' of the event and had only been out of prison a week.

Sheriff Michael Hanlon, who sentenced the pair, said: “This was a blatant, very public offence that took place within a family restaurant where children and children of a pre-school age could see this going on.”

The Sheriff handed down six months imprisonment to be served consecutive to any present sentence.