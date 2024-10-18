Exclusive

More than 100 Muslim Labour councillors demand Keir Starmer immediately halts arms sales to Israel

Over 100 Muslim Labour councillors demand Keir Starmer immediately halts arms sales to Israel. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Henry Riley

LBC can reveal that 114 Muslim Labour councillors have written to the Prime Minister calling for an immediate arms embargo to Israel.

In an open letter, the cohort of elected Labour politicians call for their own party leader Sir Keir Starmer to impose "an immediate and complete suspension of arms sales to Israel".

Coordinated by the Labour Muslim Network, the letter says "we must not be complicit in these clear violations of international humanitarian law".

"It is our moral obligation to act now."

Labour minister responds: 100 Muslim Labour councillors demand Keir Stamer halts Israel arms sales

"That is why we have come together, as Councillors, as Muslims, and as Labour members to call on this Labour government to meet our moral obligation by suspending all arms sales to Israel until such a time that international humanitarian law is observed and respected".

The cohort of elected Labour politicians are calling for their own party leader Sir Keir Starmer to impose "an immediate and complete suspension of arms sales to Israel". Picture: Alamy

114 Muslim Labour councillors have written to the Prime Minister calling for an immediate arms embargo to Israel. Picture: Labour Muslim Network

Last month, Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced the suspension of around 30 arms export licences to Israel out of a total of approximately 350.

The move is said to have affected equipment such as parts for fighter jets, helicopters and drones, and was criticised by ministers in the Israeli government.

The list of Labour Muslim councillors includes senior figures within local authorities with local mayors, council deputy leaders as well as local cabinet members signing the letter.

Signatories include the deputy leader of Barking Council Saima Ashraf, deputy leader of Glasgow City Council Labour Soryia Siddique, as well as Labour National Executive Committee (NEC) member and Manchester councillor Yasmine Dar.

Similarly, the group includes the Mayor of Rochdale Shakil Ahmed and Wellington Mayor Cllr Usman Ahmed. Whilst other notable signatories are Oldham cabinet member Shaid Mushtaq, Wandsworth cabinet member Aydin Dikerdem and Birmingham cabinet member for Environment and Transport Cllr Majid Mahmood.

The news comes just days after 21 Labour MPs (including some recently suspended) backed a parliamentary motion calling on the government to end “all military exports to Israel”.

The cohort of MPs led by Richard Burgon includes Diane Abbot and former Labour Party chair Ian Lavery.

