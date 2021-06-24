Over 2 million adults in England may have had long Covid, study suggests

24 June 2021, 09:29

The study found that 1 in 20 adults had experienced ongoing symptoms
The study found that 1 in 20 adults had experienced ongoing symptoms. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

More than two million adults in England could have suffered with long Covid, according to research.

The REACT-2 study from Imperial College London showed that nearly one-third of people who had Coronavirus had reported symptoms lasting at least 12 weeks.

The findings were based on self-reported data from 508,707 adults who took part in rounds three to five of the study between September 2020 and February.

People reporting symptoms lasting 12 weeks or more fell into two groups, the research found.

One group had severe symptoms, including shortness of breath, a tight chest and chest pain, and the other had common symptoms such as tiredness and muscle aches.

The prevalence of persistent symptoms was linked to age, with a 3.5 per cent increase in risk with each decade of life.

Women, people who are overweight or obese, those who smoke, people who live in deprived areas, or those who had been admitted to hospital are also at a higher risk of experiencing long Covid, it was indicated.

Read more: Long Covid clinics for children offered by NHS England

Read more: 14,000 lives saved and 45,000 hospitalisations prevented by Covid jab rollout

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "Long Covid can have a lasting and debilitating impact on the lives of those affected.

"Studies like this help us to rapidly build our understanding of the impact of the condition and we are using these findings and other new research to develop support and treatments.

"We are learning more about long Covid all the time and have made £50 million of research funding available to support innovative projects, with clinics established across the country to help improve the treatment available."

Professor Paul Elliott, director of the REACT programme from Imperial’s School of Public Health, said: "Our findings do paint a concerning picture of the longer-term health consequences of Covid-19, which need to be accounted for in policy and planning.

"Long Covid is still poorly understood but we hope through our research that we can contribute to better identification and management of this condition, which our data and others' suggest may ultimately affect millions of people in the UK alone."

Latest News

See more Latest News

George Eustice hit back at Angela Merkel's call for Brits to be quarantined across the EU

Merkel's call for Brit travellers to quarantine in EU is 'unjustified' - minister
Sir John Timpson told Nick Ferrari we don't know what the new normal will be

Timpson boss: Businesses need to know what the new normal is

People queue up for last issue of Apple Daily at a newspaper booth at a downtown street in Hong Kong

Last Apple Daily newspaper edition sold out across Hong Kong

Prince Charles paid a 'substantial sum' to Harry after he and Meghan stepped back as working royals

Charles gave Harry and Meghan 'substantial sum' despite son's claim he was 'cut off'
File photo of former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III

Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III dies aged 61

Ministers will decide on whether to add more countries to the green list

Summer holiday hope for Balearic Islands and Malta as ‘green list’ gets latest update

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Experts are 'scratching their head' to understand traffic light system, says Pilots body

Experts are 'scratching their head' to understand traffic light system, says pilot union boss
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 23/06 Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 23/06 Watch again

'We have nothing left', broken businessman tells LBC

'We have nothing left': Broken businessman hits out at football Covid rules
The moment Michael Gove loses bet with Nick Ferrari over England v Scotland

The moment Michael Gove loses bet with Nick Ferrari over England v Scotland
The Tory peer was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

Tory peer brands use of term 'white privilege' the 'left-wing version of apartheid'
The NHS worker was speaking to Tom Swarbrick

Frontline healthcare worker forced to isolate by 'overkill' system can't understand why

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London