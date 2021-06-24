Over 500 e-scooters seized in London during enforcement week

24 June 2021, 16:10

Officers took part in the week of action ending on 20 June.
Officers took part in the week of action ending on 20 June. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

More than 500 e-scooters have been removed from London's roads in a week of enforcement action by the Metropolitan police.

The week of action - which concluded on 20 June - saw 507 e-scooters taken, following proactive patrols around the capital.

It came after uninsured e-scooters grew more prominent on London road networks.

Officers engaged with members of the public to explain guidance and educate them on the law as well as enforcing traffic legislation around the use of e-scooters.

They conducted stops, checked vehicle eligibility and seized those that were being used illegally.

This work will remain ongoing as teams return to regular duties, the police said.

E-scooters are illegal when driven on public roads and pavements, cycle lanes and publicly accessible land, including parks and car parks.

E-scooter riders were stopped by police around London.
E-scooter riders were stopped by police around London. Picture: PA

Chief Superintendent Simon Ovens, OCU Commander for Roads and Transport Policing, said: "Private use of e-scooters remains illegal on London roads.

"Riders using e-scooters on the road risk fines, points on their licence, and e-scooter seizures if they continue to use them on public road networks."

A trial renting scheme for e-scooters was introduced to four London boroughs at the beginning of June. The City of London will take part from 5 July.

Riders need a provisional or full driving licence to hire the vehicles and will also need to do an online training course.

Anyone with information on illegally used e-scooters linked to crime can call 101 or tweet @MetCC.

Information about crime can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

