Over-65s to be offered 'health MOTs' at hospital entrances to free up A&E departments

12 June 2024, 10:09

Older and frail patients will be given "health MOTs" at the entrance of emergency departments to avoid unnecessary hospital admissions.
Older and frail patients will be given "health MOTs" at the entrance of emergency departments to avoid unnecessary hospital admissions. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Older and frail patients will be given "health MOTs" at the entrance of emergency departments to avoid unnecessary hospital admissions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The approach could be a "lifeline" for many patients, according to NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard, and would allow them to be assessed and supported more quickly.

But experts from the Society of Acute Medicine said the measure will "not reduce dangerous overcrowding" in A&Es if other issues are not also addressed.

The approach was outlined as part of an update to the Urgent and Emergency Care Recovery Plan in May.

It will focus on patients over the age of 65 or those with frailty-related conditions.

Ms Pritchard said: "With rising demand for care, it is vital that we continue to adapt our services to meet the growing and changing needs of patients - which is why, as part of our urgent and emergency care recovery plan, we have asked NHS hospitals to introduce practical measures to ensure older people get the care and support they need."

NHS England estimates that about one million people over the age of 75 are admitted to hospital each year, a fifth of whom are very frail.

The tests, which will run for 10 hours a day, seven days a week, will check blood pressure, heart health, and mobility, as well as checking for malnutrition.

NHS staff will also look at a patient's respiratory and fall records.

Based on the results, patients will be signposted to specialist care, such as fall services and dementia support.

Read more: Rachel Reeves fails to say whether Labour would lower tax burden - as party hits out at Tories' 'Corbyn-style' manifesto

Other updates to the Urgent and Emergency Care Recovery Plan include cash incentives for hospitals that do not leave patients waiting in A&E for 12 hours or more.
Other updates to the Urgent and Emergency Care Recovery Plan include cash incentives for hospitals that do not leave patients waiting in A&E for 12 hours or more. Picture: Alamy

Ms Pritchard added: "While some people do need to be admitted, it isn't always the most suitable place for older patients' needs, and they can also rapidly lose mobility while in hospital.

"Health MOTs at the front door of A&Es for older people could be a lifeline for many - from blood pressure tests to a review of their falls history, these checks mean patients can be assessed quickly and directed to the right support for their needs."

Dr Tim Cooksley, immediate past president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said: "It is often too late once a patient is already in an emergency department and this will not stop older patients languishing in corridors unless the crisis in social care is resolved.

"There remain over 10,000 patients every day in hospitals who could be managed at home, and lack of social care is preventing them from being able to be so.

"Urgent and emergency care services remain under huge pressure and this will not reduce dangerous overcrowding without addressing other issues simultaneously."

Read more: Barrister given only ‘basic instructions’ and no helmet died after jet ski crash on Dubai honeymoon, inquest hears

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive at NHS Providers, said: "Half of hospital inpatients aged over 65 are affected by frailty and the growing number of people with frailty will have a significant impact on future health and care services.

"Community health services are spearheading innovative care for people with frailty, supporting them to stay well in their own homes, with some trusts already providing front-door frailty services within hospitals.

"But too many frail people who need well-planned, joined-up care still aren't getting the support they need.

"National policy-makers must support trusts and local health system partners with more investment and resources in the community to make sure that patients can have the right care at the right time in the right place."

Other updates to the Urgent and Emergency Care Recovery Plan include cash incentives for hospitals that do not leave patients waiting in A&E for 12 hours or more.

The NHS will also expand its use of virtual wards in a bid to free up space in emergency departments.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Holidaymakers were relieved on Wednesday as flights to Palma on the island of Mallorca resumed a day after the airport was flooded in heavy storms.

Holiday relief as flights from Palma de Mallorca Airport resume after flooding

Emmanuel Macron gives a press conference

Macron urges moderate politicians to regroup to defeat far right in elections

Dr Michael Mosley's body was found after an extensive search

'I was just 50m from him most days': Local volunteer's sorrow after leading four-day search for Dr Michael Mosley

A Chinese electric car on show

EU threatens to raise tariffs on Chinese electric car imports

A show of support for Palestinians

Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel with Gaza ceasefire talks on knife-edge

Teenagers who complete military service under the Tories’ proposed national service scheme will only serve in the armed forces for 25 days.

Tories water down key National Service plan a day after manifesto launch

The Kaaba building surrounded by pilgrims

More than 1.5m Muslims arrive in Mecca for annual Hajj pilgrimage

Former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay

Report cites sexual violence by Israeli forces and Palestinian militants

Exclusive
Paul Norton is principal of Kings Monkton

'It's a tax on parents': Headteacher urges Keir Starmer to rethink private school VAT plans

Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin

North Korean leader Kim hails Russian ties as Putin reportedly plans visit

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage reacts after something is thrown towards him on the Reform UK campaign bus in Barnsley

Man charged with threatening behaviour after missiles hurled at Nigel Farage on campaign bus

A firefighter on the horizon after an explosion near the Lebanese border

Rockets fired from Lebanon after Israel kills Hezbollah commander

The neighbour of one of the two 12-year-olds found guilty of stabbing Shawn Seesahai (right) to death with a machete has described the boy as 'twisted in the head'.

Neighbour of 12-year-old knife murderer erected barbed wire, metal bars to keep 'twisted in the head' boy out

Exclusive
Grant Shapps has praised Rishi Sunak's 'aspirational' family

'It's the story of Britain': Grant Shapps hails 'aspirational' Sunak family after PM reveals he didn't have Sky as a child
Simon Cheng

Hong Kong invokes new law to cancel passports of six UK-based activists

Sir Keir Starmer speaks with pupils as he visits Whale Hill Primary School, June 11, 2024

'VAT on our school puts us at considerable risk of closure': Private school principal's letter to Labour's Sir Keir Starmer

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michaela Danso, 46, died in a jet ski crash on her honeymoon in Dubai

Barrister given only ‘basic instructions’ and no helmet died after jet ski crash on Dubai honeymoon, inquest hears
Rishi Sunak Launches The Conservative Party's General Election Manifesto

General Election LIVE: Greens to push tax hikes for wealthy in manifesto launch

The UK economy failed to grow in April

UK economy fails to grow in wet April, official figures show

Flights were grounded at Palma Airport on Tuesday

Flights grounded at major Spanish tourist destination, as airport runway floods amid heavy storms
Mohammed Aslam and Mohammed Nazir

Father and son who hired hijab-wearing female assassin for revenge killing face life sentences
Israel Palestinians

UN says violence against children in conflict reached extreme levels in 2023

Rory McIlroy with his wife Erica

Rory McIlroy calls off divorce from wife Erica after 'resolving differences' in stunning U-turn just days before US Open
Rishi Sunak said D-Day commemorations 'ran over'

Rishi Sunak says he had to 'go without' Sky TV as a child so his parents could send him to boarding school
Andrea Leadson struggled to tell Ben Kentish more about the a key pledge in the Tories' new manifesto

Health minister Andrea Leadsom fails to provide detail on social care cap proposed in new Conservative manifesto
Prosecutors said Hunter Biden lied about his drug use on a federal form when he bought a handgun in 2018

‘Disappointed’ Hunter Biden thanks family and friends after gun trial verdict as he faces 25 year jail sentence

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Protesters covered the new portrait with an image from Wallace and Gromit.

Controversial new King Charles portrait vandalised with giant Wallace and Gromit sticker by animal rights protesters
The Red Arrows will do a flypast for the King's official birthday

Red Arrows to fly over London for King's official birthday on Saturday - full timings and route revealed
Prince William has delivered a pep talk to the England squad

'Eat double portions': William reveals Prince Louis's message to England footballers ahead of Euro 2024

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Kemi Badenoch rules out serving alongside Nigel Farage after he hints at Tory takeover.

Nigel Farage 'wants to destroy the Conservative Party', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit