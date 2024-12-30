Over £6billion wiped off Boeing after Jeju Air disaster kills 179 as survivor's first words after crash revealed

30 December 2024, 22:09 | Updated: 30 December 2024, 22:13

First words of Jeju Air flight attendant revealed after surviving South Korea plane inferno that killed 179 people
First words of Jeju Air flight attendant revealed after surviving South Korea plane inferno that killed 179 people. Picture: Alamy / Getty

By Henry Moore

A whopping £6.4billion has been wiped off the value of Boeing in the wake of the worst air disaster in South Korean history.

The air disaster saw the Boeing 737-800 aircraft forced to land on its undercarriage as it came into land at Muan International Airport, 190 miles south of the capital Seoul.

It followed an in-flight technical issue, with the plane eventually colliding with a concrete wall before bursting into flames with 181 people aboard.

Two crew members were the only survivors.

Boeing’s share price plummeted 6 per cent in the wake of the incident after authorities announced they would investigate all of the company’s 737-800s – the model involved in the air crash.

Search operations Firefighters carry out search operations at Muan International Airport in the southwestern county of Muan on Dec. 30, 2024, after a Jeju Air passenger plane with 181 people aboard crashed the previous day.
Search operations Firefighters carry out search operations at Muan International Airport in the southwestern county of Muan on Dec. 30, 2024, after a Jeju Air passenger plane with 181 people aboard crashed the previous day. Picture: Alamy

The flight's only two survivors have been identified - a 33-year-old male flight attendant identified by his last name, Lee, and a 25-year-old female flight attendant, by the name of Koo.

Lee, who according to local media was in charge of passenger service at the rear of the aircraft, suffered a fractured left shoulder and injuries to his head during the crash.

According to doctors treating him, he asked "what happened?"and "why am I here?" upon waking.

First words of Jeju Air flight attendant revealed after surviving South Korea plane inferno that killed 179 people
First words of Jeju Air flight attendant revealed after surviving South Korea plane inferno that killed 179 people. Picture: Getty

He also said that he had been wearing his seatbelt before the crash, but that he had no recollection of anything after that.

Reports suggest the survivor was initially taken to a hospital in Mokpo, before being transferred to the nation's capital city for specialist treatment.

The 25-year-old female cabin crew member is now believed to be being treated at Asan Medical Center in eastern Seoul.

Search operations Firefighters carry out search operations at Muan International Airport in the southwestern county of Muan on Dec. 30, 2024, after a Jeju Air passenger plane with 181 people aboard crashed the previous day.
Search operations Firefighters carry out search operations at Muan International Airport in the southwestern county of Muan on Dec. 30, 2024, after a Jeju Air passenger plane with 181 people aboard crashed the previous day. Picture: Alamy

A hospital official told local media: "Koo is currently being treated for scalp lacerations and ankle fractures, and is undergoing treatment for abdominal diagnosis."

It comes as a second Boeing 737-800 - the same aircraft involved in Sunday's deadly disaster - found itself in difficulty on Monday following an allegedly similar landing gear issue.

South Korea's leader has now said there will be a full review of the country's airline industry following the disaster, with officials still struggling to determine the cause of the crash.

Mourner A mourner weeps at a memorial altar for the Jeju Air plane crash victims at Muan Sports Park in the southwestern county on Dec. 30, 2024.
Mourner A mourner weeps at a memorial altar for the Jeju Air plane crash victims at Muan Sports Park in the southwestern county on Dec. 30, 2024. Picture: Alamy
Jeju Air Boeing 737 aircraft landing. Airplane 737-800 of JEJUAir registered as hl8333.
Jeju Air Boeing 737 aircraft landing. Airplane 737-800 of JEJUAir registered as hl8333. Picture: Alamy

The country's national fire agency said 85 women, 84 men and 10 others whose genders were not immediately identifiable died in the fire at the airport in the town of Muan, about 180 miles south of Seoul.

Emergency workers pulled two people, both crew members, to safety and local health officials said they remain conscious.

The plane was a 15-year-old Boeing 737-800 jet that was returning from Bangkok, Thailand, and the crash happened at 9.03am local time, the transport ministry reported.

New acting President Choi Sang-mok on Monday presided over a task force meeting on the crash and instructed the Transport Ministry and police to launch investigations into its cause.

He also ordered the ministry to implement an emergency review of the country's overall aircraft operation systems.

"The essence of a responsible response would be renovating the aviation safety systems on the whole to prevent recurrences of similar incidents and building a safer Republic of South Korea," said Mr Choi, who is also deputy prime minister and finance minister.

30th Dec, 2024. Plane crash countermeasures Acting President Choi Sang-mok (C) presides over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at the Seoul Government Complex on Dec. 30, 2024
30th Dec, 2024. Plane crash countermeasures Acting President Choi Sang-mok (C) presides over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at the Seoul Government Complex on Dec. 30, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said in a statement: "I send my deepest condolences to the victims and families of those who lost their lives in the tragic plane crash in Muan.

"I pay tribute to the work of the emergency responders and my thoughts are with the people of the Republic of Korea and Thailand at this terrible time."

The King said he and the Queen will be holding the families and loved ones of those who died in their prayers.

He said: "My wife and I were profoundly saddened to learn of the horrific air accident at Muan, which resulted in such grievous loss of life.

"As the people of the Republic of Korea mourn this disaster, the families and loved ones of all the victims are in our prayers."

On Sunday morning, Foreign Secretary David Lammy posted on X, formerly Twitter: "Deeply saddened by news of the plane crash overnight in South Korea.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the people of South Korea and Thailand, and all those that have lost loved ones."

Rescue team carry the body of a passenger at the site of a plane fire at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024.
The Jeju Air passenger plane was carrying 181 people when it skidded off a runway at Muan International Airport, slammed into a concrete fence and burst into flames after its front landing gear apparently failed to deploy, officials said. Picture: Alamy
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks during a reception to celebrate Chanukah at 10 Downing Street, London. Picture date: Wednesday December 18, 2024.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said in a statement: "I send my deepest condolences to the victims and families of those who lost their lives in the tragic plane crash in Muan. Picture: Alamy

Footage of the crash aired by YTN television showed the plane skidding across the airstrip, apparently with its landing gear still closed, and colliding head-on with a concrete wall on the outskirts of the facility.

Other local TV stations aired footage showing thick plumes of black smoke billowing from the plane, which was engulfed in flames.

Lee Jeong-hyeon, chief of the Muan fire station, told a televised briefing that the plane was destroyed, with only the tail assembly remaining recognisable among the wreckage.

