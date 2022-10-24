Over 70,000 university staff vote to strike amid pay and pensions row

UCU members went on strike in Feburary. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

More than 70,000 members of staff across 150 UK universities could go on strike after two votes - one on pay and working conditions, and a second on cuts to pensions.

More than 80 per cent of University and Union College Union (UCU) members voted in favour of strike action in both ballots.

The UCU is now calling on university vice chancellors to enter into immediate negotiations with the union in order to avoid disruptive strike action.

On the issue of pay and conditions, the UCU is demanding a 'meaningful pay rise' amid the rising cost of living. The union say staff were offered a 3 per cent pay rise, with a third of academic staff on temporary contracts.

On pensions, the UCU has asked for employers to reverse a 35 per cent cut to the guaranteed retirement income of the average member.

UCU members have already gone on strike several times this year. Picture: UCU

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: "Today history has been made by our members in universities, who in huge numbers have delivered an unprecedented mandate for strike action.

"The vice chancellors who run universities have repeatedly and in a coordinated fashion come after our members. Well, now it's 150 bosses against 70,000 university workers who are ready and willing to bring the entire sector to a standstill, if serious negotiations don't start very soon."

Read More: Waves of strikes to wreak havoc across UK as teachers and doctors among 2m walking out

Read More: When are the November rail strikes? National Rail and London Underground confirm new dates

She added the votes represent a "clear message" from workers that "they will not accept falling pay, insecure employment and attacks on pensions".

UCU members have already been on strike recently, with staff at 22 colleges striking for three consecutive days over the cost of living earlier this month.

Meanwhile, in February 2022, UCU members from 68 universities went on strike, also over pensions and working conditions.