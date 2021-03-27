Over 70s could get booster Covid vaccine doses from September, minister reveals

27 March 2021, 10:29 | Updated: 27 March 2021, 10:35

People over the age of 70 could start receiving booster Covid jabs from September, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has said
People over the age of 70 could start receiving booster Covid jabs from September, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has said. Picture: PA

By Sam Sholli

People over the age of 70 could start receiving booster Covid jabs from September, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has said.

Mr Zahawi made the revelation as more than 29 million people in the UK so far had a Covid vaccine first dose.

Nadhim Zahaw told the Daily Telegraph the first booster jabs would go to the top four priority groups, which includes the over-70s, NHS and care workers and the clinically extremely vulnerable.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson: 'Capitalism' and 'greed' behind UK vaccine success
READ MORE: Over 50s urged to book jab before vaccine supply is 'significantly reduced'

The vaccines minister also told the newspaper that September would be the "most likely date" for booster doses to start being administered.

According to Mr Zahawi, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam thinks "that if we are going to see a requirement for a booster jab to protect the most vulnerable, [it] would be around September".

He also said the Government is seeking to have eight vaccines available by the autumn, with some made in the UK and one that can guard against three different variants through a single jab.

Mr Zahawi also revealed that, to tackle vaccine hesitancy among younger people, drive-through jab centres could be set up across the UK.

He told the Daily Telegraph: "We did some fantastic pilots of drive-in jabs that went really well. And again, as we go down the cohorts in the current deployment you're going to see more of that.

"It's a great way as you do the under-50s, the under-40s, under-30s.

"Convenience becomes a much greater tool to deploy because you want to make sure for those people, where we think there may be greater hesitancy, we make it as convenient as we can make it."

Meanwhile, latest figures show a quarter of people in England aged 80 and over are now fully vaccinated against Covid.

At present, an estimated 87% of people who are aged 50 and over in England have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Myanmar parade

Dozens killed in one of deadliest days since Myanmar military takeover
Collapsed building in Cairo

Survivors sought after deadly Egyptian building collapse

Police dog with handler

Poland plans pensions for retired police dogs and horses

Mount Merapi

Indonesia’s Mount Merapi volcano erupts again

The Ever Given

Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free trapped vessel
An operation is underway to try to work free the ship

Plan made to refloat ship blocking Suez Canal using tide

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty: Women's 'softer' work skills are undervalued

'Women's softer work skills are undervalued': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Asda equal pay ruling
'Video calls are demoralising': Citigroup launches 'Zoom-Free Friday'

'Video calls are demoralising': Citigroup launches 'Zoom-Free Friday'
Nick Ferrari was incredulous when it came to this story

Nick Ferrari brands a police officer ticking off a pupil over a stolen biscuit as 'mad'
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has told LBC more about the plans for pub passports

'No immediate plan' to introduce Covid passports for pubs

Eddie Mair challenges pub chain chief who insists jab passports 'wont work'

Eddie Mair challenges pub chain chief who insists jab passports 'wont work'
Shelagh Fogarty's says this caller's stalking story is the 'stuff of nightmares'

'The stuff of nightmares': Shelagh Fogarty left speechless at stalker victim's story

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London