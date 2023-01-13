Over half of Brits back ban on cigarette sales with even stronger support for NZ-style phasing out approach

Over half of Brits are in favour of an immediate ban on the sale of cigarettes, a poll has revealed, with even stronger backing for a New-Zealand style phasing out approach. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Over half of Brits are in favour of an immediate ban on the sale of cigarettes, a poll has revealed, with even stronger backing for a New Zealand-style phasing out approach.

Research for MailOnline by Redfield & Wilton Strategies found that 52 percent would back an 'outright' ban on their sale.

31 per cent were strongly in favour of an all-out ban, with just 24 percent of respondents opposed.

There was even greater support for phasing out selling them, with 71 per cent behind the idea.

Only a tenth of those polled were opposed the idea, according to the research.

In December, New Zealand passed legislation that will prevent people born after 2008 from purchasing tobacco.

The annually rising legal age at which you can smoking age is intended preventing next generation from ever starting smoking.

Overflowing ashtray or cigarette butts in a bar in London, UK. Picture: Getty

Labour shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said at the weekend that the party will consult on phasing out cigarettes as as it looks to ease pressures on the health service.

Mr Streeting said he was 'genuinely curious' about law in New Zealand will work.

It's accompanied by other measures cigarettes less accessible and affordable.

A Government-commissioned independent review published this summer recommended increasing the legal smoking age from 18 by one year every year.

The government has previously set out an ambition for England to be smokefree by 2030.