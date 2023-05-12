Overweight people to be protected against discrimination in New York despite concerns people 'will sue over anything'

12 May 2023, 17:18

The New York bill was supported by charities and activists, including self-styled "Fat Fab Feminist" Victoria Abraham
The New York bill was supported by charities and activists, including self-styled "Fat Fab Feminist" Victoria Abraham. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Chris Samuel

A bill that bars people from discriminating against people who are overweight has been passed in New York City.

The bill is soon set to be signed into law by Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and would ban discrimination against people on the basis of their "height or weight" in "employment, housing and public accommodation".

It is also set to include a defence for employers where it is "reasonably necessary" to consider someone's height or weight for the "normal operations" of a role.

But Republicans have voiced concerns over the wider impact of the bill, with GOP New York City council minority leader Joseph Borelli voicing concern that the law will empower people to "sue anyone and everything".

One of the bill's main sponsors, Councilman Shaun Abreu, said it became clear to him that weight discrimination was a "silent burden" after seeing how people treated him differently after put on over 40lbs during lockdown.

Victoria Abraham backed the bill
Victoria Abraham backed the bill. Picture: Instagram

Read more: Neighbour who battered Nikki Allan, 7, with a brick and stabbed her 37 times guilty of 1992 murder

Read more: Ukraine ‘breaks through in Bakhmut’ after Wagner mercenary chief accuses Russian troops of abandoning their posts

The bill was supported by charities and activists, including self-styled "Fat Fab Feminist" Victoria Abraham, who campaigns for civil rights for people who are overweight.

Miss Abraham, testified to the city council earlier this year to help inform the creation of the bill.

Speaking to local news outlet ABC7NY, she said: "In most places in the United States, you can get fired for being fat and have no protection at all, which is crazy because this is a very fat country."

Victoria Abraham
Victoria Abraham. Picture: Instagram/Victoria Abraham

The Bill was widely supported and passed 44-5 in the council on Thursday.

But Councilman Borelli was critical of the proposed legislation, suggesting it patronised people who are overweight: "I'm overweight but I'm not a victim," he told the New York Times. "No-one should feel bad for me except my struggling shirt buttons."

Workplace discrimination based on weight has been banned in Michigan since 1976 and there is similar legislation in place in other major cities including San Francisco and the capital, Washington DC, with other state-level bills have been introduced in Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York.

Tegan Lecheler, advocacy director of the National Association for the Advancement of Fat Acceptance, which worked on the Bill, said she hoped the new law would prompt "a larger conversation of framing this beyond health".

She added: "It's not a health issue. It's a civil rights issue. This is really about if people are safe and protected and have the right to be in spaces."

In New York, it is already illegal to discriminate based on 27 characteristics, including age, marital status, disability and national origin, in housing, the workplace and public accommodation

The bill would include exceptions for jobs in which weight and height are a "bona fide occupational qualification".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Wrecked buildings

Ukraine says it has retaken territory near embattled eastern city of Bakhmut

Smoke rises from an explosion caused by an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip

Israeli strikes hit Gaza as Palestinian militants fire rockets towards Jerusalem

A man has been charged with criminal damage of ULEZ cameras

Man charged with damaging Ulez cameras, as police launch crackdown after TfL report 96 incidents of criminal damage

Trevor Jacob faces 20 years in prison

YouTuber admits crashing plane for video views and faces up to 20 years in prison

Prince William revealed he was left "unable to walk for a week" after playing football just days before the Coronation.

Prince William 'left unable to walk for a week' after playing football ahead of Coronation

Dead bat

Tiny bats provide ‘glimmer of hope’ against a fungus threatening entire species

Breaking
The seven-year-old was beaten and stabbed before being dumped in a warehouse

Neighbour who battered Nikki Allan, 7, with a brick and stabbed her 37 times guilty of 1992 murder

France Iran Citizens Freed

French officials say two freed in Iran are on way to Paris

Rishi Sunak has said it is 'disappointing' that Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not be allowed to speak at Eurovision

Rishi Sunak slams Eurovision for not letting Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak at Saturday's final in Liverpool

Condor chick

California condors confront bird flu in flight from extinction

The decision to seat Harry away from Prince William and senior royals at the Coronation was "deliberate", as sitting him next to the Waleses would have been "impossible" a royal expert has said.

Seating Harry away from William at Coronation was 'deliberate' as putting him with Waleses would have been 'impossible'

Jordan Neely death demo

Ex-marine who fatally choked NYC subway rider surrenders on manslaughter charge

Shootings protest in Belgrade

Serbian leader denounces planned Belgrade bridge blockade after shootings

Paul Clark has been jailed for 28 months

Former Labour minister jailed for 28 months for making and distributing more than 1,000 child abuse images

Sainsbury's has issued an urgent food recall

Sainsbury's urgently recalls popular food product over salmonella fears

Holly Willoughby has removed references to This Morning co-presenter Phillip Schofield

Holly Willoughby removes reference to Phillip Schofield on Twitter as This Morning pair 'barely speak to each other'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Anne* and her two children moved to the property three years after fleeing an abusive relationship

Mum's fury with flat riddled with mould that even grows on her son's clothes - and she's told the rent is going up by £60
Imran Khan banner

Imran Khan bailed in corruption case reprieve

Louisiana pine snake

Snakes released into new home in Louisiana forest

Ukrainian troops have 'likely' broken through Russian lines near Bakhmut, say military experts

Ukraine ‘breaks through in Bakhmut’ after Wagner mercenary chief accuses Russian troops of abandoning their posts
Mayo is accused of killing her newborn son

Teenage mother 'murdered newborn baby by stuffing cotton wool in his mouth then dumped his body in a bin bag'
Hundreds of animal rights activists gathered outside Scotland Yard to stage a vigil for two dogs shot dead by Met officers last Sunday.

Animal Rising protesters stage vigil outside Met HQ as group accuses force of 'murdering' dogs shot by cops
Wrecked building

Israeli-Palestinian confrontation continues into third day

Giorgia Melona and the Pope

Pope joins Meloni in urging Italians to have more children – not pets

HP is forcing customers into buying their expensive ink by disabling printers if they use an alternative

Hewlett-Packard hit with complaints after disabling printers that use rival firms’ ink cartridges
Millie Mackintosh claimed she had been 'ghosted' by Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle 'ghosted me when she met Prince Harry', Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh claims

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The crash happened at 3.21pm on Wednesday at the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl's Court, west London

'Lucky to be alive': Eyewitness says woman in her 80s hit by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh motorcade 'thrown across road'
Ms Chambers was arrested at the Coronation after standing near some protesters

Royal superfan locked up for 13 hours during Coronation after standing near protesters

Press intrusion led to "huge bouts of depression and paranoia" for Prince Harry.

Prince Harry suffered 'huge bouts of depression and paranoia' and his inner circle shrank due to press intrusion

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien and Medical Student

Medical student ‘humiliated’ by newspaper for getting liposuction during doctors' strike

Tonight With Andrew Marr 11/05 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/05 | Watch again

House Prices rising

'I'm not living, I'm surviving': 43-year-old caller to move back in with parents due to crippling cost of living crisis
'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration lies

'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration 'lies'
Shelagh Callers on Migration

'She sounded like a really pleasant bigot - a racist!': Shelagh Fogarty callers discuss migrant integration in the UK
James O'Brien ponders why symbolic British figures are against migration policy

James O'Brien asks why the government suggests key British figures are 'enemies of the people'
Nick loses his cool with caller whilst talking about Biden's Democratic nomination chances

Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over Biden's nomination chances: 'I'm not stupid!'

The caller who was part of the RAF attendance at Lord Mountbatten's funeral parade tells Shelagh coronation protesters 'not a threat'.

'It's a lot less serious than blowing a whole parade up': Ex-WRAF caller puts Coronation protest 'threat' into context
100 percent mortgages

Government makes caller feel like 'scum' - as he suggests they've ‘artificially inflated’ the housing market
Andrew Castle and David Campbell Bannerman

Rishi Sunak 'responsible' for local election 'meltdown', ex-Tory MEP insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit