Overwhelmed policeman and palace official collapse during the Queen's funeral

Royal Navy personnel carried the police officer away on a stretcher. Picture: Getty

By Christian Oliver

A police officer and a member of the Buckingham Palace staff have both collapsed at the Queen’s state funeral.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The police officer was carried away on a stretcher after fainting whilst on duty. The officer fell to the ground near Parliament Square, shortly before the procession to Westminster Abbey.

The mourners lining the streets were heard gasping as the police officer fell forward. Medics and police colleagues quickly rushed to assist the officer.

Royal Navy personnel then carried him away on a stretcher minutes before the procession passed through with the Queen’s coffin.

His condition is unconfirmed but is not thought to be serious.

A member of the Buckingham Palace staff was also pictured having fallen to the ground.

Colleagues are pictured rushing to assist the palace staffer after he collapsed. Picture: Getty

His colleagues were pictured rushing to assist him, with one staff member holing the man’s head from falling to the pavement floor.

The palace staffer’s condition is unknown.

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II has been described as the “largest policing operation” in the Met’s history. The Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said “nothing can compare” to today’s security operation.

At least 10,000 police officers and 1,500 military personnel have formed a six-mile wide ‘ring of steel’ around central London.

With so many people on duty over the past few days to ensure the security of the Queen’s lying in state and state funeral, it’s understandable that several individuals have fallen unwell.

Read more: Flowers for her reign: Mourners shower Queen’s hearse with flowers on final journey from Westminster to Windsor

Read more: A loving mother's touch: Moment Kate comforts crying George, 9, during Queen's funeral

NOW - Royal guard at the Queen's coffin has collapsed.pic.twitter.com/39qduRuX0u — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 14, 2022

On Thursday, a royal guard also fainted and fell off the podium where the Queen’s coffin was lying in state. Nearby officials quickly rushed to his aid.

The royal guard was caught on the live stream of Westminster Hall. Whilst he received help, the live view was taken off air and replaced with a night-time vision of the exterior of the building.

Hundreds of people have also needed medical attention whilst queueing to pay their respects to the Queen as she was lying in state. St John’s Ambulance Service, who provided medical support for those in the queue, confirmed that 259 people received medical help from their volunteers and staff. At least 19 people were then taken to hospital.

Over 1,000 volunteers from St John's Ambulance are on duty to provide medical support for mourners lining the streets in central London and Windsor.