Hug your pet and do star jumps to keep warm as gas bills soar says energy firm

11 January 2022, 08:56

An energy supplier has fallen under fire for issuing customers with light-hearted advice to stay warm as energy bills soar
An energy supplier has fallen under fire for issuing customers with light-hearted advice to stay warm as energy bills soar. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

An energy supplier has sparked outrage after telling customers to hug their pets or do star jumps to keep warm as the price of gas continues to soar.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ovo Energy also recommended customers eat "hearty bowls of porridge" and avoid alcoholic drinks, in an email to customers of Ovo-owned SSE Energy Service seen by the Financial Times.

The email listed 10 ways to "keep warm this winter".

It told people to stay active, suggesting "challenging the kids to a hula hoop competition" or "cleaning the house" in addition to doing star jumps.

It also recommend customers carefully choose what they eat, advising people to eat ginger but avoid chilli because of it's potential to make you sweat.

Read more: Cost of living crisis: Axe VAT on energy bills to save people £600, says Labour

Read more: Price cap rise: Why are energy bills going up?

Ovo has since apologised for the advice, which was branded "insensitive" and "insulting" by MPs, telling FT: "We understand how difficult the situation will be for many of our customers this year.

"We are working hard to find meaningful solutions as we approach this energy crisis, and we recognise that the content of this blog was poorly judged and unhelpful.

"We are embarrassed and sincerely apologise."

Bristol North West MP and chairman of the Business Select Committee Darren Jones said Ovo Energy's tips were "offensive" and called on the company to apologise.

In a subsequent tweet, he wrote: "I'm not sure who signed off a marketing campaign telling people to wear a jumper and eat porridge instead of turning on the heating if you can't afford it."

Tory MP and former Cabinet minister Theresa Villiers said the advice was "insensitive" despite being well-intentioned.

"Many people are very anxious about rising energy bills and won't take kindly to being told to do some star jumps," she said.

Watch: 'A catastrophe': Shadow Chancellor hits out at govt over spiralling energy costs

Read more: Police 'in contact' with Cabinet about possible probe into lockdown party

It came as Britain's cost-of-living crisis is expected to worsen.

According to some predictions, energy bills could rise by more than 50 per cent in April for millions of households that are on a standard tariff, when the cap on the amount suppliers can charge will rise again.

The increases are due to a major spike in global gas prices, which have been pushed up by high demand around the world.

Trade body Energy UK's chief executive, Emma Pinchbeck, said last month that the Government could cut each household bill by £90 by slashing taxes or VAT.

Meanwhile, bills could be cut by a further £190 by bringing forward proposals on removing policy costs.

Read more: PM confirms self-isolation could be cut but insists he is 'following the science'

Read more: LBC Views: There's no easy solution to the cost of living crisis for the PM

Labour will today press the Government to cut VAT on energy bills for a year in an effort to save families as much as £600.

They will table a motion that, if passed, would force MPs to vote on the proposals.

The Government has previously resisted calls to cut VAT, with Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi saying oil and gas companies were "already struggling".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
LBC was able to buy this 21-inch knife legally on the internet for £23.49

LBC buys deadly 21-inch blade to expose loophole in 'pointless' zombie knife law

The Metropolitan Police is considering the new accusations

Police 'in contact' with Cabinet about possible probe into lockdown party

The Mayor of London has warned London faces a crisis of "filthy air and gridlocked roads"

'Filthy air and gridlocked roads' could cause health crisis in London, mayor warns

A would-be paramedic who raped five women he met on the Tinder dating app has been jailed for life.

'Depraved Tinder rapist' jailed for life for raping five women

is going to put forward a motion pressing the Tories to keep their promises on cutting VAT

Cost of living crisis: Axe VAT on energy bills to save people £600, says Labour

Firefighters at the scene of yesterday's blaze

New York apartment fire: 17 killed in blaze, city's mayor confirms

Boris Johnson and Carrie were both reportedly at the party on May 20

No10 staff invited to lockdown-busting boozy party on 20 May 2020, leaked email reveals

The Dixie Fire was the second largest wildfire in California’s history

Last seven years hottest on record 'by a clear margin', scientists say

The Queen will be celebrating 70 years on the throne.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: When is it and how will it be celebrated?

Ikea has cut the sick pay of unvaccinated workers

Ikea cuts sick pay of workers who are unvaccinated against coronavirus

Michael Gove set out his plans to end the cladding crisis

'Developers must fix their own buildings': Gove vows to end cladding scandal

Labour has described the way the refurb was funded as "corruption plain and simple"

PM will not face watchdog investigation into Downing Street flat refurbishment

It is the largest and most complete fossil of its kind ever found in the UK

Rutland ichthyosaur: One of the "greatest finds" in British palaeontology

Virgin media and O2 will not be reintroducing roaming charges.

Virgin media and O2 will not reintroduce EU data roaming charges

Djokovic has won his visa battle but still faces the prospect of being kicked out of Australia

'I want to stay' says Djokovic, but bid to play in Australian Open still hangs in balance

Retailer Wilko is planning to close 15 stores this year

Wilko plans to close 16 branches this year in 'nail in the High Street's coffin'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The US apartment building

Safety doors failure probed after deadly New York City apartment block fire
Betty White

Betty White’s death caused by stroke, death certificate shows
Virus testing in Henan province

20 million now confined to homes in China as third city locked down
President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, speaks

European Parliament President David Sassoli dies aged 65

People watch a TV showing an image of North Korea’s missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul

North Korea fires possible missile into sea, say Japan and South Korea
Pig Heart Transplant

US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient

Switzerland US Russia Security Talks

No progress seen after Russia-US talks over Ukraine tensions

Obit Robert Durst

Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies aged 78
A train in Germany (Michael Probst/AP)

Baby on board but train leaves German station with parents on platform
France’s President Emmanuel Macron listens to a gendarme (Daniel Cole/PA)

Emmanuel Macron underlines security credentials in election year

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick FerrRI

Ed Miliband: Boris Johnson needs to justify No 10 parties, he can't hide behind inquiry
The Lib Dem leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson 'lied to the public and Parliament' over No 10 parties, Ed Davey says
Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes

Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch again

Cladding crisis: Caller facing bankruptcy and 'fighting it every single day on credit cards'

Cladding crisis: Caller fighting bankruptcy 'every single day on credit cards'
James O'Brien's powerful take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

James O'Brien's merciless take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation
Winston Churchill's grandson shares fury at Colston Four verdict

'They're on the wrong side of the law!' Churchill's grandson rages at Colston Four verdict
'Absolutely pathetic': Andrew Pierce slams university trigger warnings on classic texts

'Absolutely pathetic': Andrew Pierce slams university trigger warnings on classic texts
'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'

'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 09/01 | Watch in Full

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police