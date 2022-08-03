Last CCTV of missing nurse as police search London house and mum pleads for her to come home safe

3 August 2022, 16:05 | Updated: 3 August 2022, 16:33

Police have released CCTV footage in an attempt to trace missing woman Owami Davies
Police have released CCTV footage in an attempt to trace missing woman Owami Davies. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Daisy Stephens

Detectives searching for student nurse Owami Davies have released a CCTV image from the night she went missing as they began searching a south London home.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police said today they had arrested a third man on suspicion of murder, however they said the investigation remains a missing persons investigation.

Two gazebo tents have been erected at the side of a house on Derby Road, West Croydon, and the window in the front door has been smashed.

Forensics officers were seen scouring the property today.

In a statement issued through police, Ms Davies' mother has pleaded with her to come home, saying she is "so very worried".

Read more: Police searching for student nurse missing for three weeks appeal for public’s help

Read more: Two arrested on suspicion of murder after student nurse, 24, goes missing for a month

Police have begun searching a house on Derby Road
Police have begun searching a house on Derby Road. Picture: Alamy
A neighbour said police arrived at the property at 3am on Sunday
A neighbour said police arrived at the property at 3am on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Owami left her family home on Monday July 4 and was last seen just after midnight on Derby Road, West Croydon, on Thursday July 7.

The Met have released images of her on the night she was last seen, in a shop and walking down the road - in the hope the public will be encouraged to come forward with information.

In particular, officers are keen to speak to the driver of a white van that was parked on Derby Road.

Ms Davies was in the company of a man and crossed the road just as the van pulled out.

Police believe the van driver would have had a good opportunity to see them both clearly and officers are appealing for this possible witness to come forward.

The Met have released CCTV footage of Ms Davies
The Met have released CCTV footage of Ms Davies. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Ms Davies' mother Nicol Davies said: "There are many friends and family who love and care for Owami and all of them want to see her safe return.

"Owami - if you see this appeal please believe you are not in any trouble, we just want you to come back to us.

"Pease leave a message if you can to let us know you are okay, we are so very worried about you.

"This is such a terrible time for all those who love Owami and I am pleading for anyone who can help find her to contact police.

"Every day we hope to hear the news that Owami is coming back to us, your help might make it so."

Ms Davies was last seen in a shop on July 7
Ms Davies was last seen in a shop on July 7. Picture: Metropolitan Police

On Monday two men, aged 27 and 23, were arrested in the Croydon area on suspicion of murder.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, 2 August at an address in South Croydon.

They were taken to a south London police station where they all remain in custody.

Ms Davies' mother has pleaded for her to come home, and for the public to come forward with information
Ms Davies' mother has pleaded for her to come home, and for the public to come forward with information. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC quoting reference 22MIS025307.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The stadium now had stadium now has a 'Gilbert & Rose West Stand'.

Football club blunder as they name stand 'Rose West stand'

Coleen Rooney hits back at claims she was 'milking' foot injury

Coleen Rooney hits back sharing X-ray after Rebekah Vardy hinted she was 'milking' foot injury

Inflation could hit 15% next year, according to a think tank

Cost of living crisis: Britain warned 15% inflation 'plausible' scenario next year

Videos show Ukrainians using sticks, tyres and bricks to detonate landmines

Brave Ukrainians use twigs and car tyres to detonate landmines left by Russians

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

'I can't be subsidising people': Landlord fumes over lost income amid cost of living crisis

Grant Shapps threatens Just Stop Oil protesters with prison

Grant Shapps threatens prison to Just Stop Oil protesters who block M25

Premier League players will no longer take the knee at the start of every match

Premier League footballers to stop taking the knee before matches

The Cartwheel Galaxy

NASA reveals stunning new image of Cartwheel Galaxy from world's most powerful telescope

Glasgow High Court

Eleven in court for child sex ring including witchcraft and Ouija boards and Satanic animal killings

The bodybuilder was warned about taking synthol injections

Brazilian bodybuilder 'Hulk' dies on birthday after taking injections to grow enormous biceps

A teenager died after becoming trapped on a ride at a fairground in Dover

Teenager dies in fairground accident in Dover after 'boarding ride while park was closed'

The turbine filled the sky with plumes of smoke

Wind turbine erupts into huge blaze sending smoke billowing across city

London faces Tube and Overground walkout on August 19

London faces fresh travel misery as Tube and Overground staff to walk out on August 19

Rishi Sunak wants to broaden the term 'extremist' to include people who 'vilify' the country

People who 'vilify' UK face being treated as extremists under Rishi Sunak plans

Archie Battersbee's mother said she is determined to fight on for her son

Doctors delay switching off tragic Archie's life support as mum vows to fight 'to the bitter end'

Chinese officials shared images from social media site Weibo of the Chinese military drills

Chinese warships surround Taiwan in show of strength to coincide with US Speaker Pelosi visit

Latest News

See more Latest News

A general view of Amsterdam

Dutch government declares water shortage

Journalists take images at the Anne Frank House museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands

Videos depicting last six months of Anne Frank’s life to be available in English

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton among Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy winners

Janet Yang

Producer Janet Yang elected president of film academy

People walk past a billboard welcoming US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taipei, Taiwan

Why Nancy Pelosi went to Taiwan and why China is angry

US house speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen wave during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan

China announces military exercises after Pelosi visit to Taiwan

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, stands beside Christian Bruch, chief executive of Siemens Energy, at the turbine serviced in Canada for the Nordstream 1 natural gas pipeline in Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany

Gas pipeline part is ready for Russia, says German leader

A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control in south-eastern Ukraine

Ukraine nuclear plant ‘completely out of control’

Parisians and tourists take sunbathe along the Seine River amid hot weather in Paris, France

France’s second heatwave of the year leaves Paris sweltering

Russia Ukraine war Developments

Cargo ship carrying Ukrainian grain checked by inspectors

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

James O'Brien skewers Sunak over plans to brand those 'vilifying' UK as 'extremists'

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

James O'Brien on Liz Truss' 'incompetence, cowardice, and dishonesty' in pay U-turn

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/08 | Watch again

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

61-year-old female caller tells LBC of 'vindication' when England won Euro 2022

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/08 | Watch again

Swarbrick on Sunday

Swarbrick On Sunday 31/7 | Watch again

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments.

Rachel Johnson urges £30 fine for missing GP appointments

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London