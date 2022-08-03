Last CCTV of missing nurse as police search London house and mum pleads for her to come home safe

Police have released CCTV footage in an attempt to trace missing woman Owami Davies. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Daisy Stephens

Detectives searching for student nurse Owami Davies have released a CCTV image from the night she went missing as they began searching a south London home.

Police said today they had arrested a third man on suspicion of murder, however they said the investigation remains a missing persons investigation.

Two gazebo tents have been erected at the side of a house on Derby Road, West Croydon, and the window in the front door has been smashed.

Forensics officers were seen scouring the property today.

In a statement issued through police, Ms Davies' mother has pleaded with her to come home, saying she is "so very worried".

Police have begun searching a house on Derby Road. Picture: Alamy

A neighbour said police arrived at the property at 3am on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Owami left her family home on Monday July 4 and was last seen just after midnight on Derby Road, West Croydon, on Thursday July 7.

The Met have released images of her on the night she was last seen, in a shop and walking down the road - in the hope the public will be encouraged to come forward with information.

In particular, officers are keen to speak to the driver of a white van that was parked on Derby Road.

Ms Davies was in the company of a man and crossed the road just as the van pulled out.

Police believe the van driver would have had a good opportunity to see them both clearly and officers are appealing for this possible witness to come forward.

The Met have released CCTV footage of Ms Davies. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Ms Davies' mother Nicol Davies said: "There are many friends and family who love and care for Owami and all of them want to see her safe return.

"Owami - if you see this appeal please believe you are not in any trouble, we just want you to come back to us.

"Pease leave a message if you can to let us know you are okay, we are so very worried about you.

"This is such a terrible time for all those who love Owami and I am pleading for anyone who can help find her to contact police.

"Every day we hope to hear the news that Owami is coming back to us, your help might make it so."

Ms Davies was last seen in a shop on July 7. Picture: Metropolitan Police

On Monday two men, aged 27 and 23, were arrested in the Croydon area on suspicion of murder.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, 2 August at an address in South Croydon.

They were taken to a south London police station where they all remain in custody.

Ms Davies' mother has pleaded for her to come home, and for the public to come forward with information. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC quoting reference 22MIS025307.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.