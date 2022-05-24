'Worst day of my life': Owner of 'American Bully' which fatally bit man, 62, speaks out

24 May 2022, 22:42 | Updated: 24 May 2022, 22:47

A 62-year-old died after he was bit by an American Bully dog
A 62-year-old died after he was bit by an American Bully dog. Picture: Google images/ Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A woman whose father in law died after being bitten by one of their dogs has said she "can't shake" the memory of his blood on her hands and her dog's cries as it was euthanised by vets.

Police were called to the property on Holt Road, Wrexham, north Wales, at 11.44am on Monday, after reports of a dog attack on a 62-year-old man.

Emergency services arrived to find the man, locally named as Keven Jones, in cardiac arrest, and despite their best efforts he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a social media post today, owner of the dog, Chanel Fong said it had been the worst day of her life watching her dog and father in law take their last breath.

The dog, an American Bully called Cookie, reportedly bit Keven on the leg, before he went into cardiac arrest.

Paying tribute, Chanel wrote online: "I heard Kev say get off me Cookie so I went into the kitchen, told Cookie to get down which he did.

"Anyone who has come into contact with Cookie knows how much of a big fat head play boy he is.

"He's not aggressive in the slightest.

"Just thinks he's still a small pup and bounces around rather than walk.

"Kev said 'He's got me there' and as I looked down there was blood pumping from Kev's leg.

"I grabbed Cookie's blanket from his crate to try and keep the wound from bleeding.

"I carried him to the sofa and called the ambulance.

"Kev was with me but unresponsive, he grabbed my shoulder and told me he was going.

"I told him he wasn't and the call handler told me to lie him on the floor and do compressions.

"Seven minutes it took for the ambulance service to get to us. It felt like I was doing compressions for an hour.

"I want to thank North Wales ambulance service, air ambulance, North Wales Police and their special dog handling team.

"But after working on Keven for 45mins he didn't take another breath."

Adding: "'Today has been the worst day of my life.

"I have had to watch two men who I love so much take their last breathe.

"I can't shake the feeling of Keven's blood off my hands and all I can hear in my head is Cookie's cries.

"Cookie did not attack Keven, he's a big boy and plays too rough. Please respect Josh and his family, myself and my family at this absolutely heartbreaking time.

"Cookie was euthanised in the back garden by a trained vet and the other dogs were checked over by the dog handling team, our special girl Fire was taken as she has an athletic build however the rest they were happy with and they are all tucked up in bed.

"Rest in peace my darling stupid boy Cookie-Doe and forever rest in peace with a beer my amazing father in law Keven Jones AKA Odde."

A police force spokesman said: "Welsh Ambulance Service reported that a 62-year-old male was in cardiac arrest after being bitten by a dog at the property.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s next of kin have been informed and our enquiries into this incident remain ongoing.

"Family members have requested that their privacy is respected at this time.

"The dog was securely contained at the property and was euthanised by a vet at the scene.

"Other dogs kept at the property have been removed by trained dog handlers and will be temporarily kennelled whilst inquiries are ongoing."

