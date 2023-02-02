Man who stabbed stranger to death in 'frenzied' attack at Oxford Circus detained indefinitely

Hagos stabbed his victim to death in a random attack at Oxford Circus. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A killer knifeman who stabbed an unsuspecting stranger to death in a random attack has been detained indefinitely in a secure hospital.

Tedi Fanta Hagos, 27 was found guilty of the murder of Stephen Dempsey, 60, after stabbing him repeatedly from behind.

Hagos travelled from Swansea on a day trip and targeted Stephen in the middle of Oxford Street on July 1 2021.

Two passing skateboarders heroically tried to stop the attack, leaping at home and hitting him with their skateboards in an effort to disarm him.

They then restrained the attacker until armed police arrived while members of the public tried to help the victim.

Prosecutors described the stabbing as a “frenzied” attack.

A motive for the attack has never been established, Scotland Yard said.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan, said: "My heart goes out to Stephen's family, especially his mother, who lost him in such terrible circumstances.

"While I know there is precious little comfort in the wake of this awful story, I hope they will take solace knowing that people tried to help Stephen when he so needed it. Those two brave members of the public should know how greatly their actions were and are appreciated by Stephen's family.

“The Judge formally recognised their actions and two other member of the public with commendations for their bravery.

"I would also like to thank my team of detectives, who were absolutely determined to obtain Stephen's family justice."