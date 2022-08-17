Man, 60, charged with murder after fatal stabbing near Oxford Street

17 August 2022, 14:40

A man was killed in Poland Street on Monday
A man was killed in Poland Street on Monday. Picture: LBC

By Will Taylor

A 60-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death near Oxford Street in London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Li Hunan, of New Malden in South London, appeared at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Police found Li Sung, 58, with stab wounds after being called to Poland Street shortly before midday on Monday.

Emergency services were unable to save Li Sung, who is from Southwark in South London. His next of kin have been informed.

Li Hunan's case will go to the Old Bailey on September 14.

