Breaking News

Oxford University and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine 70 per cent effective, trial shows

23 November 2020, 07:13 | Updated: 23 November 2020, 07:26

The Oxford vaccine can be 70% effective
The Oxford vaccine can be 70% effective. Picture: Global

By Asher McShane

A coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University can prevent 70 per cent of people from getting Covid-19, data shows.

Trials of the vaccine were carried out in two phases. One found the vaccine efficacy was up to 90 per cent and the other found it to be 62%.

The average result across the two phases was 70.4 per cent.

AstraZeneca and Oxford University announced their jab is effective in preventing many people getting ill and it has been shown to work in different age groups, including the elderly.

Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at the University of Oxford, said: "The announcement today takes us another step closer to the time when we can use vaccines to bring an end to the devastation caused by (Covid-19).

"We will continue to work to provide the detailed information to regulators. It has been a privilege to be part of this multi-national effort which will reap benefits for the whole world."

The UK has placed orders for 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine - enough to vaccinate most of the population - with rollout expected in the coming weeks if the jab is approved.

It also has orders for 40 million doses of a jab from Pfizer and BioNTech, which has been shown to be 95% effective.

Another jab from Moderna is 95% effective, according to trial data.

This story is being updated

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak China

Millions tested in China after coronavirus flares up in three cities
A woman is fighting for her life after being shot in Hackney on Sunday night

Woman fighting for life after shooting in Hackney, east London
William and Kate said in a heart breaking Instagram post on Sunday that the dog had passed away

William and Kate tell of sadness after beloved dog Lupo dies

The Supreme Court will hear Shamima Begum's case today

Supreme Court to hear whether Shamima Begum should be allowed to return to UK
Biden Secretary of State

Joe Biden expected to nominate Antony Blinken as secretary of state
Election 2020-Pennsylvania-Trump

Donald Trump appeals rejection of bid to stop Pennsylvania vote certification

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Christmas coronavirus rules are yet to be set out by Boris Johnson and the government

Christmas Covid rules: Can we mix households and will there be another lockdown?
Oxford coronavirus vaccine: The latest results and trial updates revealed

How does the Oxford vaccine work and what are the trial results so far?
Boris Johnson confirmed a second England lockdown would start on November 5

When does lockdown 2 end in England?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz's furious criticism of tiered lockdown proposal

Maajid Nawaz's furious criticism of tiered lockdown proposal

UK's largest union 'cannot rule out strike action' over public sector pay freeze

UNISON boss 'cannot rule out strike action' amid pay freeze plans
'Churchilll was a fascist': Andrew Pierce's furious row with anti-racism campaigner

'Churchill was a fascist': Andrew Pierce's furious row with anti-racism campaigner
David Lammy's scathing takedown of Priti Patel amid bullying allegations

David Lammy's scathing takedown of Priti Patel amid bullying allegations
Caller's warning to PM: Ease lockdown for Christmas, prepare for deaths in January

Caller's warning to PM: Ease lockdown for Christmas, prepare for deaths in January
'Authoritarian' fact-checkers misleading public on Covid studies, warns journalist

'Authoritarian' fact-checkers misleading public on Covid studies, warns journalist

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London