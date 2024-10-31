Oxford University student nicknamed 'Future Prime Minister' drowned in River Thames during end of exams celebration

31 October 2024, 16:39

Oxford University student nicknamed 'Future Prime Minister' drowned in full gowns during end of exams celebration
Oxford University student nicknamed 'Future Prime Minister' drowned in full gowns during end of exams celebration. Picture: Alamy / Facebook

By Danielle de Wolfe

An Oxford University student dubbed 'Future Prime Minister' by his peers drowned after jumping into the River Thames wearing his gowns as he celebrated the end of his exams, an inquest has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wesley Akum-Ojong had just completed his first year studying politics, philosophy and economics (PPE) at Oxford's Brasenose College when he went missing after leaping from a bridge at the Port Meadow beauty spot.

The inquest heard how the 19-year-old had been "trashed" - a university tradition in which students who have finished their exams have confetti and shaving foam thrown on them - before making his way to the river.

Celebrating alongside some 200 others on June 21 this year, an inquest at Oxfordshire Coroner's Court heard how the former Watford Grammar schoolboy leapt into the water alongside dozens of fellow students.

The student, described by his family as a "kind, caring and helpful" young man, had told one of his peers he was anxious about jumping into the river that evening, the hearing was told.

Police confirmed the teenager was filmed plunging into the water at 6.52pm. He did not resurface.

Wesley Akum-Ojong was in his first year of studying politics, philosophy and economics (PPE) at Brasenose College when he went missing after leaping into the water from a bridge at the Port Meadow beauty spot.
Wesley Akum-Ojong was in his first year of studying politics, philosophy and economics (PPE) at Brasenose College when he went missing after leaping into the water from a bridge at the Port Meadow beauty spot. Picture: Facebook

The inquest heard how Mr Akum-Ojong was not found until one hour after disappearing.

One student said they saw Mr Akum-Ojong resurface immediately after jumping in, but after two minutes he had not got back to the river bank.

Around 40 minutes later, his peers called 999 to say he was missing.

Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after 7.30pm, and Mr Akum-Ojong was found and pulled from the water at 8.10pm.

British businessman charged with murder in Hong Kong after housekeeper found drowned under waterfall

Australian teenager cleared of murdering British woman who confronted intruders during home break-in

"It was hard to concentrate as there were so many excited people around," one student witness told Thames Valley Police.

Dr Simon Smith, a senior tutor at Brasenose College, said in a written statement to the inquest that the college informs students about the importance of celebrating the end of their exams safely.

Mr Akum-Ojong, who aspired to be Britain's youngest prime minister, was given CPR and then taken to John Radcliffe Hospital by ambulance, where paramedics continued to try to resuscitate him.

He had been the only student from his year at Watford Grammar School for Boys to go to Oxford, the inquest heard.

Mr Akum-Ojong, who aspired to be Britain's youngest prime minister, was given CPR after he was pulled from the water near the bridge.
Mr Akum-Ojong, who aspired to be Britain's youngest prime minister, was given CPR after he was pulled from the water near the bridge. Picture: Alamy

He arrived at the hospital at 9.31pm but was pronounced dead 12 minutes later.

The teenager, who was born in Cameroon and moved to Britain when he was four months old, was a hard-working student, his family said.

In a post-mortem examination report, pathologist Professor Ian Roberts said toxicology tests had found no evidence of intoxication.

Mr Akum-Ojong's GP said he did not have a history of any long-term conditions.

Area coroner for Oxfordshire Nicholas Graham concluded the student drowned by accident.

Rachel Reeves raises employers' National Insurance contributions by 1.2% as Budget sees taxes rise by £40bn

Rachel Reeves launches £40bn tax raid as Chancellor announces massive NHS investment in historic Budget

