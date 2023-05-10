Oxford University students to get 'welfare resources' to deal with talk by professor accused of transphobia

By Kit Heren

Oxford University students will be given "welfare resources" to deal with an "offensive" talk by a philosopher who has been accused of being transphobic.

Prof Stock, who quit her job as a professor from the University of Sussex in October 2021 after being "hounded" for her gender-critical views, is due to speak at the prestigious Oxford Union debating club later in May.

The planned talk has sparked fears of protests, with the university's LGBT society calling Prof Stock a "transphobic and trans-exclusionary speaker".

The society said it was "dismayed and appalled" by the invitation to Prof Stock, and called for the union to rescind its invitation.

Prof Stock retorted that the LGBT society's statement was "probably defamatory" and "utterly ridiculous".

The union said it was committed to free speech, which it described as a "core foundational principle".

A spokesman said: "In light of this, the Society will take active steps to ensure that the event on May 30th goes ahead as planned.

"We acknowledge that some of our speakers may hold views that some find offensive - but regardless believe that we must debate complex issues in full.

"Given the sensitive nature of Dr Stock's views, welfare support will be available."

Matthew Dick, president of the Oxford Union, said the society would seek to make sure the event went ahead despite criticism, but added that members' welfare would be "attended to".

Kathleen Stock OBE says the group term LGBTQ+ is 'totally unhelpful'.

He said: "The Union aims to challenge Professor Kathleen Stock's views and provide a platform for members to question her beliefs in a 'mini-debate' format, where members will have an automatic right of reply to their questions, so to uphold the freedom of expression of our members as well that of Professor Stock.

"The Union assures its members' welfare will be attended to during the event, providing welfare spaces devoted to this, and encourages dissenting members to challenge Professor Stock's opinions, as the Union is devoted to promoting free speech both ways."