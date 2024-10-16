Ozzy Osbourne's former guitarist shot multiple times while walking his dog in Vegas

Jake E Lee and Red Dragon Cartel. Picture: Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

By Emma Soteriou

Ozzy Osbourne's former guitarist has been shot multiple times while walking his dog.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jake E Lee, 67, had been out with his dog in Las Vegas at around 2.40am on Tuesday when the shooting happened.

The "completely random" attack was in a neighbourhood around 10 miles from the Strip, Vegas police said.

Lee's manager, Tim Heyne, said no major organs were hit, adding that he is expected to make a full recovery.

No arrests have been made as of yet and police are continuing to investigate what happened.

Read more: Mrs Brown’s Boys filming suspended after star made ‘racist joke’

Read more: Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces further sexual assault allegations after 12th accuser files new lawsuit

Ozzy Osbourne and Jake E Lee perform in concert, New York, New York, circa 1986. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for the musician said: "As confirmed by management, legendary rock guitarist Jake E. Lee was shot multiple times early this morning in a Las Vegas, NV street shooting.

"Lee is fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital. He is expected to fully recover.

"Las Vegas authorities believe the shooting was completely random and occurred while Lee took his dog out for a walk in the early morning hours.

"As the incident is under police investigation, no further comments will be forthcoming. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time."

Lee is best known for being Ozzy Osbourne's lead guitarist between 1982 and 1987.

He was brought in to replace Brad Gillis before being dumped from the band five years later.

At the time, the musician said he had been caught off guard, with the news having been delivered by Sharon Osbourne over the phone.

He went on to form the band Badlands, before forming the Red Dragon Cartel in 2013.