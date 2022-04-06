Thousands of P&O Ferries customers face Easter holiday chaos as services are halted

6 April 2022, 13:49 | Updated: 6 April 2022, 13:55

P&O has suspended ferries this weekend, causing chaos for travellers.
P&O has suspended ferries this weekend, causing chaos for travellers. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Emma Soteriou

P&O Ferries customers face having their Easter holidays ruined this weekend after rival operators warned they could not honour tickets from Dover to France.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes as P&O told customers that their services were suspended for the upcoming weekend, recommending passengers use alternative operators.

However, rival operators - including DFDS - have said they are also unable to take on additional passengers over the weekend due to them being fully booked.

Ticketholders were warned of the changes on Wednesday morning, causing travel chaos for many hoping to visit Europe during their holidays.

P&O tweeted: "Our Passenger Services are suspended this weekend.

"We sincerely apologise, for travel 8/9/10 April please re-book directly with another operator before arriving at the port.

"DFDS are not able to transfer PO customers onto their ships for travel between 08/04 00:01 - 10/04 23:59, we will provide a full refund of your ticket."

Usually, P&O, DFDS, and the Channel Tunnel have an arrangement in place allowing them to accept each other's tickets in the event of an emergency.

With P&O ferries still being held at Dover, following the sacking of 800 seafarers without notice earlier in March, there are few options left for travellers hoping to make the crossing any earlier than Tuesday.

Read more: P&O Ferries face criminal and civil investigations into mass sacking of 800 staff

Read more: Explained: What has P&O done and why?

According to the Telegraph, a spokesman for DFDS said: "As we look towards the weekend, we have very high booking levels, which sadly means we won't have any capacity available for other operators.

"We will of course do everything we can outside the peak weekends to carry as many P&O customers as possible.

"What we don't want to do is to create a situation where we have to disappoint customers arriving in the port who we cannot get to France because we are full."

It is the latest of travel problems for holidaymakers trying to make the most of their easter breaks, with UK airports continuing to face major delays too.

British Airways was forced to cancel 78 flights scheduled to or from Heathrow Airport on Wednesday as coronavirus-related staff shortages continue to hit the aviation industry.

Meanwhile, EasyJet cancelled at least 30 flights scheduled to or from Gatwick Airport, impacting routes to and from Amsterdam, the Netherlands; Krakow, Poland; Bologna, Italy; and Berlin, Germany.

Several Tube services are also set to be halted for easter next weekend.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russian troops are collecting and burning the bodies of "tens of thousands of civilians" in Mariupol

'The new Auschwitz': Bodies of '10,000 Ukrainians' incinerated in mobile crematoriums

Putin's Twitter profile is one of many that has been restricted by the social media site

Putin's Twitter profile restricted in website's crackdown on Kremlin accounts

Boris Johnson has said trans women should not be allowed to compete in women's sport

'Biological males shouldn't compete in women's sport': PM weighs in on trans athlete row

James O'Brien confronted Sir Keir on Brexit

'We can't reverse Brexit': Keir Starmer plans to skewer govt over issues plaguing deal

The Prime Minister said he has "absolutely no problem" with hiking national insurance

PM has 'absolutely no problem' with massive tax hike despite millions facing poverty

Sara Symington called for cycling bosses to ban transgender women from competing in women's events

Olympic cycling chief calls for sport to ban trans athletes from competing against women

The 'Butcher of Bucha' has been identified.

'Butcher of Bucha' behind 'inhuman' war crimes was 'blessed by the Orthodox Church'

Ed Sheeran has won a High Court battle over Shape of You

Ed Sheeran blasts copyright claim culture after High Court victory over Shape of You

Prince Charles repeatedly asked sex fiend Jimmy Savile to help fix the Royal Family's ailing image

Prince Charles begged Jimmy Savile for help with Royal PR, secret letters reveal

Chairman Barry West said the council's decision was "bonkers".

'Totally bonkers' council bans daffodils over concerns children will eat them

Mehraab Nazir, 49, and his son, 9, were killed while hiking in Australia

Pictured: British finance lawyer who was killed alongside son, 9, in Australian landslide

Meghan Markle is trying to trademark the word archetype ahead of her new podcast under the same name.

Meghan Markle tries to trademark 'archetypes' ahead of Spotify podcast launch

Can Arslan, 52, (left) stabbed father-of-three Matthew Boorman 27 times.

Family of dad killed by neighbour in parking row slam 'toothless' police response

Sajid Javid has defended today's National Insurance hike.

'Morally wrong to make our children pay' Javid defends massive tax hike which begins today

Would you pay a restaurant to eat your own birthday cake?

Man baffled as restaurant tries to charge £10 a head for bringing own birthday cake

Laura Smallwood died after being hit in the neck by the large wooden circle worn

Mother-of-two died after 'being hit in neck by horse costume' during May Day parade

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man carries his belongings on a bike as he leaves his ruined house, background, ruined house in Borodyanka, Ukraine, on Wednesday April 6 2022

Ukrainians pore over grisly aftermath of atrocities

Magellan penguins stand in their enclosure at the Blank Park Zoo

Zoos hiding birds as avian flu spreads in North America

China denies the practice of illegal organ harvesting

China 'harvesting prisoners' organs before they’ve been declared dead,' Australian study claims
Russian Liberal Democratic Party leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky has died at the age of 75

Russian politician who wanted DNA test to see if he was related to Trump dies
Health workers shout slogans as they march during a 24-hour nationwide strike in central Athens, Greece, on Wednesday April 6 2022

General strike shuts down services across Greece

A Ukrainian serviceman walks on an abandoned Russian army tank in Andriivka, Ukraine

More western sanctions to hit Russia after Bucha killings

Relatives and friends stand near the coffin of Ukrainian serviceman Anatoly German during a funeral ceremony in Kramatorsk, Ukraine

China calls for probe into Bucha killings but assigns no blame
A health worker wearing a protective suit walks by masked residents who wait in line to get their throat swab at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing

Shanghai to allow parents to stay with Covid-infected children
Police officers stand in front of a back entrance of a building they are searching in Eisenach, Germany, on Wednesday April 6 2022

Four held in Germany after far-right group ‘tried to set up Nazi neighbourhood’
Romania Russian Embassy

Driver dead after car crashes into gates of Russian embassy in Romanian capital

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit

James O'Brien: UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 05/04 | Watch again

James O'Brien challenges Government over Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien: 'Every passing day makes the scandal bigger'

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/04 | Watch again

Nick Ferrari furiously clashed with a caller who said Ukraine kept "prodding the bear in Eastern Europe"

'You are weak': Nick's fiery clash with caller he brands 'Hitler apologist' over Ukraine
Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 04/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 04/04 | Watch again

Bereaved father details failings of 'swamped' NHS mental health services

Bereaved father details failings of 'swamped' NHS mental health services
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/04 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police