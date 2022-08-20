P&O Ferries won't face criminal action for sacking 800 staff without notice

P&O sacked 800 staff and replaced them with cheaper foreign agency workers. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

P&O Ferries will not face criminal action over the way it fired nearly 800 employees earlier this year, the Insolvency Service has said.

The company sparked outrage and was hauled in front of MPs to answer questions when it sacked hundreds of workers without notice in March, replacing them with foreign agency workers who were paid less than the UK minimum wage.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng asked the Insolvency Service to investigate whether any offences had been committed.

In a statement, the Government agency said it had determined there was "no realistic prospect of a conviction".

A spokesperson said: "After a full and robust criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the employees who were made redundant by P&O Ferries, we have concluded that we will not commence criminal proceedings."

A civil investigation is ongoing.

Nautilus International, a union which represents maritime professionals, said the Insolvency Service's decision will be a blow to the "discarded" workers.

General secretary Mark Dickinson said: "This is a deeply disappointing decision and will be met with frustration and anger by the 786 seafarers and their families who were so cruelly discarded by P&O Ferries.

"Only one day after P&O Ferries parent company announced record profits, making the company's claims on operational sustainability questionable, we are further let down by a system that fails to punish apparent criminal corporatism.

"The message is clear, P&O Ferries must be held properly accountable for their disgraceful actions and we will continue the campaign to ensure that the CEO and his fellow Directors are held to account and to make certain this can never happen again."

During the hearings in Parliament the business admitted that it had broken the law that would have forced them to give notice of the firings. This was because no unions would have accepted its new proposals, bosses said at the time.

A Government spokesperson told the BBC: "In sacking 800 dedicated staff on the spot, P&O Ferries not only acted callously but failed to uphold the high standards we expect of British businesses.

"Given their appalling behaviour, it's very disappointing that the company will not face criminal proceedings."