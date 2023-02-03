Breaking News

World-renowned fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies aged 88

By Danielle DeWolfe

World-renowned fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died aged 88.

Born Francisco Rabaneda y Cuervo, Rabanne, the Spanish-born designer died in Portsall, Brittany.

His death was confirmed by a spokesperson for Spanish group Puig, which controls the Paco Rabanne label.

The designed exited the eponymous brand two decades ago.

According to a statement shared on Paco Rabanne's official Instagram account: "The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88.

"Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration.

The post added: "We are grateful to Monsieur Rabanne for establishing our avant-garde heritage and defining a future of limitless possibilities."

A character who rose to international prominence in the 1960s, Rabanne retired from fashion in 1999 and has rarely been seen in public since.

It followed the news just 24 hours earlier that Elle Fanning was to become the new face of Paco Rabanne's perfume 'Fame'.

Known for his metallic and often Space Age designs, Rabanne became a household name, with best-selling fragrances including Million available on shelves around the world.

Rabanne rose to prominence alongside fellow French designers Pierre Cardin and Andre Courreges, disrupting the Paris fashion scene during the 1960s.

It's a role that earned him the moniker of "enfant terrible" and saw him become something of a fashion icon.