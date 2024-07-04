Paedo teacher Rebecca Joynes shielded by father as she arrives at Manchester court ahead of sentencing

Rebecca Joynes arrives at court shielded by her father. Picture: PA/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

A young schoolteacher who had sex with two teenage pupils has arrived at court shielded by her father ahead of her sentencing later today.

Rebecca Joynes was granted bail after being convicted but was warned by the judge that, despite being a young mother of a baby fathered by one of the boys, she should be "under no illusion" about what to expect.

Joynes, 30, was found guilty by a jury at Manchester Crown Court in May of six sex offences after a two-week trial.

She had groomed the pupils from the age of 15 and was on bail for sexual activity with the Boy A, when she began a sexual relationship with Boy B.

She later fell pregnant with Boy B's child.

Neither boy can be identified for legal reasons.

During her trial, it was explained that Joynes had had difficulty in a previous relationship which ended before the pandemic.

She claims she became "flattered" by the attention of the teenage pupils and was suffering with loneliness.

Joynes, known by the boys as "Bunda Becky", would "laugh off" inappropriate comments, rather than shutting down the behaviour.

Boy A got her mobile number after she gave him all but one of the digits as a maths problem-solving exercise in which he had to work out the final digit.

Joynes and Boy A then connected on Snapchat, on which he sent her flirty texts. They then agreed to meet in secret..

Boy A lied to his mother that he was staying at a friend's house to play Fifa after school finished on Friday, but instead Joynes picked him up near his home in her Audi A1, took him to Manchester's Trafford Centre and bought him a £350 Gucci belt.

Back at her flat in Salford Quays, they kissed and then had sex twice, with Joynes telling the boy: "No-one had better find out."

The next day the boy's mother noticed a love-bite on her son's neck and by Monday morning rumours were circulating with Boy A's distraught mother storming into the school reception as police were called in.

Joynes was suspended from her job and warned not to have no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 as police investigated. But she then began a relationship with Boy B.

He lied to his parents that he was off to watch a Manchester United match but instead went to Joynes' apartment, where he lost his virginity to the teacher.

Rebecca Joynes was found guilty of four counts of sexual activity with a child and two counts of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust. Picture: Alamy

He later told police he regarded the relationship as "friends with benefits" and said they regularly had sex while he was still at school.

He said Joynes had told him she could not have a baby and they had unprotected sex, but in fact she later discovered she was pregnant.

She invited Boy B round for a "date night" involving an Ann Summers scratchcard of sexual activities, with rose petals and notes hidden around her flat leading to "surprises" which ended with a babygrow saying "Best Dad" on the front.

In a letter to the teenager, Joynes wrote: "Every inch of you is perfect. You are all I ever dream about."

She gave birth to their son in early 2024, but the child was taken away from her within 24 hours.

In court, Joynes had a pink baby's bonnet tucked into her trousers which was visible to jurors, a "naked attempt to garner sympathy", prosecutor Joe Allman said.

She denied any sexual activity with Boy A ever took place and claimed that sexual activity with Boy B only began after he had left school and she had been dismissed from her job, so no offence had been committed because she was no longer in a position of authority.

Joynes was convicted of six counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, including two while being a person in a position of trust.

Joynes will be sentenced at Manchester Crown Court later on Thursday.