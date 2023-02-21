Paedophile former MP Imran Ahmad Khan to be released from prison after serving half of sentence

A former Tory MP, who was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old in 2008, could be released from jail as early as today as serving half of his sentence. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Holland

A former Tory MP who was convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage boy is due to be released from jail as early as today after serving half of his sentence.

Imran Ahmad Khan, who was MP for Wakefield from 2019 to 2022, was jailed for 18 months in May after he was found guilty of groping a teenage boy at a party in Staffordshire in 2008.

He is now set to be released on probation after serving 9 months of his 18 month sentence in Brixton prison. Khan could be released as early as today, according to The Times.

Khan's win in Wakefield was a significant factor in Boris Johnson taking the former red wall from Labour. He was expelled from the Conservative party after the conviction and later stood down as MP for Wakefield.

Keir Starmer's Labour Party regained the seat in a by-election victory following Khan's conviction.

The 49-year-old has maintained his innocence, and appealed against his sentence and conviction, but both were dismissed.

It was revealed Khan received more than £14k in expenses after being jailed for sexual assault.

The original court case heard how the victim, now 29, had informed the Southwark Crown Court he was left feeling "scared, vulnerable, numb, shocked and surprised" after Khan touched his feet and legs, and was within "a hair's breadth" of his genitals.

Khan forced the boy to drink alcohol, pushed him on to a bed and asked him to watch pornography before he launched his attack at a house in Staffordshire in January 2008.

The court was told that a police report was made at the time concerning the incident, but the teenager refused to make a formal complaint so no further action was taken.

During the sentencing, Mr Justice Baker said the disgraced MP had shown no remorse.

"The only regret you feel is towards yourself for having found yourself in the predicament you face as a result of your actions some 14 years ago," he said.

