Paedophile's husband leaves her after standing by former teacher during trial over sex with a 15-year-old

9 July 2023, 20:58 | Updated: 9 July 2023, 21:08

Daniel and Kandice Barber
Daniel Barber has dumped his paedophile wife Kandice after finding new love two years after her conviction. Picture: PA

By Chay Quinn

A paedo teacher who had sex with a 15-year-old has been dumped by her husband after he stood by her during her trial.

Kandice Barber, 36, groomed and slept with the 15-year-old and was jailed for six years and two months in 2021 - with husband Daniel vowing to stick by her after the conviction.

He had posted a message of support, saying he would "always" support his wife - but Daniel is now in a new relationship with a woman named Charlotte Smith, according to MailOnline.

A source told reporters: "He has moved out of the family home where he lived with her.

"There's no sign of him there these days."

Kandice Barber, 36, was jailed for six years and two months for the vile acts
Kandice Barber, 36, was jailed for six years and two months for the vile acts. Picture: Police Issue

Barber was caught when a topless picture of her circulated around the school - leading her to be found guilty of causing or inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity.

She had previously been convicted of sending a topless picture to the boy, as well as a video of her pleasuring herself with a sex toy.

Mr Barber told the jury while in the witness box: "Our relationship is how it is today, it has never changed. We have always been good and we have always been strong.

"When my wife is on the phone, I am not one of those people who constantly looks at her to see who she is on the phone to. I have full faith in her."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nuria Sajjad (left), 8, has been confirmed as the second victim of Thursday's horror crash in Wimbledon - days after Selena Lau (right), 8, also lost her life in the tragedy

Second girl, 8, dies after Wimbledon school crash as family pay tribute to 'light of their lives'

The Crowne Plaza Hotel on Portsmouth Road, Surbiton, was the site of the double stabbing which has seen a man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Man arrested for attempted murder after two stabbed around Surbiton hotel as witness claim bandaged man 'led away'

YouTube media personality Logan Paul

US food agency called on to investigate energy drink backed by YouTube stars

Biden left Dover Air Base in Delaware as criticism grows over his decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine

Biden departs for UK trip after declining to support Ukraine joining NATO now despite providing cluster bombs to war effort
BBC bosses are investigating claims made about a presenter at the Corporation

BBC bosses suspend presenter accused of paying teen for explicit pictures after complaint was sent in May

Josh James slashed at the shop worker with a knife

Shocking moment robber lunges at shop worker trying to stop him stealing, before kicking down shop door

A Russian SU-35 flies near a US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone over Syria

US drone strike kills Islamic State group leader in Syria, says official

Uzbekistan’s president Shavkat Mirziyoyev casts his ballot at a polling station

Snap presidential vote under way in Uzbekistan

Biden NATO

Nato members prepare for summit in Lithuania amid cluster bomb disagreements

Pope Francis in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican

Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals

Thunderstorm warnings are in place

Thunder and lightning warning for large stretches of the UK, as mile-long swarm of flying ants hits the south coast

Haiti UN

UN chief says Sudan on brink of ‘full-scale civil war’ after months of fighting

Culture secretary Lucy Frazer will hold talks with the BBC director-general later on Sunday

Government in showdown with TV bosses over scandal of presenter accused of 'paying teen £35k for explicit photos'

Blue singer Lee Ryan says he was assaulted on a flight

Blue singer Lee Ryan suffers leg injury after being pushed down stairs for putting his feet on plane seats

Exclusive
Just Stop Oil have denied being involved with protesting at George Osborne's wedding

Just Stop Oil deny woman who threw confetti at George Osborne and his wife at their wedding is a member of the group

The caller demanded the police take down the helicopter

'Get that infernal machine out of the sky': Londoner dials 999 to complain helicopter hunting missing woman woke him up

Latest News

See more Latest News

South Korea Japan Nuclear Fukushima

IAEA chief criticised over Japanese plans to release nuclear plant wastewater

Jeremy Hunt is set to announce the changes on Monday

Jeremy Hunt moves to boost returns for pensioners with reforms to get pension funds making riskier investments
Police are set to reveal an update on the Madeleine McCann search

Police hunting for Madeleine McCann's body in suspect's 'little paradise' set to reveal major update
China US Yellen

US ‘might respond to unintended consequences’ for China over tech export curbs

The driver of the car that killed an eight-year-old girl in Wimbledon is said to have had a seizure

Driver of Land Rover that ploughed into Wimbledon school, killing girl, 8, 'had a seizure and bit through her tongue'
The BBC Broadcasting building on Portland Place, London

TV star in explicit photos scandal 'had video call with teen in his underwear', with presenters rushing to deny link
Top talent have rushed to deny any connection to the case

TV presenter 'partied with bosses after teen photo allegations' - as stars rush to deny connection
Underwater Music show

Underwater music show in Florida Keys promotes coral reef protection

Tel Aviv demo

Protests grow as Israel’s far-right government advances with judicial overhaul

The protester poured a bag of orange confetti onto the happy couple

'Plain horrible': Just Stop Oil slammed for confetti protest on George Osborne's wedding day

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle
Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick

'Absolutely shocking' that teachers' pay deal may not be funded with new money, says Tom Swarbrick
James on mural cover-up

'It's not happened in North Korea, it's happened in Kent!': James O'Brien reflects on refugee mural cover-up
Humzah Yousaf's never got a honeymoon phase as First Minister - and he would be forgiven if he was looking for an annulment

Humza Yousaf's first 100 days will feel like a thousand - with his party a basket case and independence far off
Steve Backshall

'It's a crime': Naturalist Steve Backshall's damning verdict on Thames Water

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Starmer's speech offers promising ideas on how to break the 'class-ceiling'

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education
James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform
'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon
Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over the NHS, says James O'Brien

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit