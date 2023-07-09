Paedophile's husband leaves her after standing by former teacher during trial over sex with a 15-year-old

Daniel Barber has dumped his paedophile wife Kandice after finding new love two years after her conviction. Picture: PA

By Chay Quinn

A paedo teacher who had sex with a 15-year-old has been dumped by her husband after he stood by her during her trial.

Kandice Barber, 36, groomed and slept with the 15-year-old and was jailed for six years and two months in 2021 - with husband Daniel vowing to stick by her after the conviction.

He had posted a message of support, saying he would "always" support his wife - but Daniel is now in a new relationship with a woman named Charlotte Smith, according to MailOnline.

A source told reporters: "He has moved out of the family home where he lived with her.

"There's no sign of him there these days."

Kandice Barber, 36, was jailed for six years and two months for the vile acts. Picture: Police Issue

Barber was caught when a topless picture of her circulated around the school - leading her to be found guilty of causing or inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity.

She had previously been convicted of sending a topless picture to the boy, as well as a video of her pleasuring herself with a sex toy.

Mr Barber told the jury while in the witness box: "Our relationship is how it is today, it has never changed. We have always been good and we have always been strong.

"When my wife is on the phone, I am not one of those people who constantly looks at her to see who she is on the phone to. I have full faith in her."