Natasha Devon 7pm - 10pm
Paedophile's husband leaves her after standing by former teacher during trial over sex with a 15-year-old
9 July 2023, 20:58 | Updated: 9 July 2023, 21:08
A paedo teacher who had sex with a 15-year-old has been dumped by her husband after he stood by her during her trial.
Kandice Barber, 36, groomed and slept with the 15-year-old and was jailed for six years and two months in 2021 - with husband Daniel vowing to stick by her after the conviction.
He had posted a message of support, saying he would "always" support his wife - but Daniel is now in a new relationship with a woman named Charlotte Smith, according to MailOnline.
A source told reporters: "He has moved out of the family home where he lived with her.
"There's no sign of him there these days."
Barber was caught when a topless picture of her circulated around the school - leading her to be found guilty of causing or inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity.
She had previously been convicted of sending a topless picture to the boy, as well as a video of her pleasuring herself with a sex toy.
Mr Barber told the jury while in the witness box: "Our relationship is how it is today, it has never changed. We have always been good and we have always been strong.
"When my wife is on the phone, I am not one of those people who constantly looks at her to see who she is on the phone to. I have full faith in her."