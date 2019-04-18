Paedophile With More Than One Million Child Abuse Images Avoids Jail For Third Time

Swindon Crown Court where Brazier was sentenced. Picture: PA

A convicted paedophile who had over a million indecent images of kids has been let off jail for the third time.

Darren Brazier, 36, already has a suspended sentence for the same offence after being caught in 2010 with more than 100,000 sick photos and videos of children.

A judge at Swindon Crown Court was told that Brazier had started seeing a counsellor, so let him off jail again.

Prosecutor Tessa Hingston, said that police made a visit to his home in November 2017 and asked to see his computer. Examination showed he had been looking for 'preteen' material as well as 'daddy-daughter' images.

Officers took two laptops, two tablets a mobile and a computer tower which when searched were found to contain more than a million pictures and movies.

Brazier's brief, Lucie Stoker said that in January last year he had started seeing a counsellor as he tried to address his addiction.

Judge Jason Taylor QC said: "These offences began just five months after that sentence was imposed and despite the specialist help you were getting for that order.

"I accept you are genuinely remorseful. You have taken steps to address your offending behaviour. I have seen a letter from your therapist which encourages me.

"I am encouraged that the last download was in June 2017, that was several months before your arrest in November 2017."

Brazier was given a 22-month suspended jail sentence and was ordered to complete a sexual offenders' programme.

The judge slapped him with a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and ordered that he sign the sex offenders register.