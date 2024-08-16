Paedophile mum-of-six jailed after having threesome with two 13-year-old boys in son’s bedroom while he was at school

The 36-year-old woman was sentenced to four years. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A paedophile mum who had sex with two 13-year-old boys in her son's bedroom while he was at school has been jailed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Natalie Harris, from Waterlooville, Hampshire, cried in the dock on Thursday as she was sentenced to four years after admitted four counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Prosecutor Matthew Lawson said both boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were 13 at the time of the incident which took place in Waterlooville, near Portsmouth, in November 2022.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard when they arrived at the address, Harris took them to her son's bedroom, where they had sex for around 40 minutes and left before her son was due to return from school.

Mr Lawson told the court: "The case came to light in January of last year.

"There was a video that had been circulating around the school both boys attended.

"The police got a call from a concerned parent which showed an adult female engaging in sexual activity with a boy."

The court also heard Harris - who has since been diagnosed with bipolar and multiple personality disorder - was suffering from a "manic episode".

Harris wept in the dock as she was sentenced. Picture: Getty

The court heard the two boys initially denied involvement before one of them eventually told their mother.

Mr Lawson said the mother-of-six was identified as the woman in the video through her distinctive hand tattoos.

Her mobile phone was seized by police and a number of messages between her and one of the boys was found - who was saved in her contacts under the name Rachel.

It was heard she told him he "shouldn't tell anyone" as she could go to jail.

Ms Harris was sentenced at Porstmouth Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

'Taken away his childhood'

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the mother of the boy who came forward said she had seen her son "fade away" as a result of the 'awful nightmare'.

She added her "poor boy" has lost interest in several hobbies and now stays indoors as a result.

"My heart just breaks, I couldn't have imagined this happening to my son - he is a child.

"Natalie has completely turned our family upside down.

"The worst thing about all of this is she has taken away his childhood and I will never forgive her.

"He will never get back the childhood that has been taken from him. This will stay with us now for the rest of our lives."

Harris received a four-year jail sentence and was also made the subject of a ten-year restraining order and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order of the same length.