Paedophiles use virtual reality headsets to view child abuse images, police data shows

It's the first time police data has recorded virtual reality headsets in child image abuse cases. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Paedophiles have been known to use virtual reality headsets to view child abuse images, according to police data obtained by the children's charity NSPCC.

Data obtained by the NSPCC from police forces in England and Wales shows officers recorded 30,925 offences involving obscene images of children in 2021/22 - the highest ever.

A social media or gaming site was recorded in 9,888 cases. Snapchat was reported the most, with 4,293 cases involving the site. Instagram and Facebook were behind in 1,363 and 1,361 respectively, while WhatsApp was involved in 547.

Virtual reality headsets were also recorded on eight different occasions by police, the first time this technology has been mentioned, according to the NSPCC.

Social media remained the primary outlet for paedophiles to view child abuse images. Picture: Getty

The children's charity is now asking for amendments to the Online Safety Bill so a child can been appointed a safety advocate.

It also wants changes to the law to mean senior managers of social media sites are held criminally liable if children are exposed to preventable abuse.

Sir Peter Wanless, chief executive of the NSPCC, said: "These new figures are incredibly alarming but reflect just the tip of the iceberg of what children are experiencing online.

"We hear from young people who feel powerless and let down as online sexual abuse risks becoming normalised for a generation of children.

"By creating a child safety advocate that stands up for children and families the Government can ensure the Online Safety Bill systemically prevents abuse.

"It would be inexcusable if in five years' time we are still playing catch-up to pervasive abuse that has been allowed to proliferate on social media."