Pregabalin ‘robbed me of a life and stopped me having kids’, woman who lived her whole life with chronic pain reveals

4 March 2024, 13:12

Pregabalin is used to treat a variety of illnesses, including epilepsy, depression and anxiety
Pregabalin is used to treat a variety of illnesses, including epilepsy, depression and anxiety.
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A woman with chronic pain has revealed that her use of pregabalin, a pain drug which is prescribed millions of times a year, ‘robbed her of a life’ and ‘stopped her from having children.’

Pregabalin, which is described as ‘highly addictive’, is used to treaty a variety of conditions, ranging from anxiety and depression to epilepsy and chronic pain.

It was heralded as a ‘miracle drug’ when it was first introduced to the UK by Pfizer in 2004, and is now prescribed by doctors millions of times a year.

Margeret Heath, 57, who started taking the pain drug two years after it was introduced for chronic regional pain syndrome (CRPS), told LBC of the "vicious" nature of the drug, which says completely changed her life.

Margeret Heath
Margeret Heath.

The extent to which pregabalin impacted Ms Heath's life was not clear until the pandemic came around in 2020.

"When Covid happened and everyone was in lockdown, everyone was complaining and I didn't know what for. Then I realised I had been living in my own lockdown for so many years," she told LBC.

She says she had been living for years with extreme symptoms, including cognitive decline and a chronic inability to sleep.

The inability to sleep had a particularly significant on her life, as she says she was left unable to "pursue academic interests or even hold down a job".

"This drug robbed me of a life and it stopped me from having children," she said. "You lose everything that was special about your particular mind."

Why is Pregabalin so addictive?

After over 15 years on the drug, Ms Heath finally approached a pain specialist in a bid to come off the drug.

But when she agreed with her pain specialist to slowly wean herself off the drug, she had no idea how "vicious" her withdrawal, which is still ongoing, would be.

"I've been on every time of morphine you can be put on...this is by far and away the worse drug to be on. It's worse than fentanyl. There is absolutely no comparison with the viciousness of the withdrawal of pregabalin," she explained.

"There would be days where I would not be able to do anything except lie there...it was debilitating."

Ms Heath's testimony of her time on the drug comes amid rising concerns about the number of overdoses and deaths linked to the drug.

Pregabalin has the fastest-rising mortality rate of any drug currently on offer in the UK, the Sunday Times reports.

With that increase in prescriptions has come rising deaths linked to the drug, which is found in around a third of all drug-related deaths in the UK.

In 2012, pregabalin was noted on just nine death certifications in the UK, rising to 779 in 2022.

And over the last five years, around 3,400 fatalities in the UK have been linked to the drug.

Though the drug has relieved chronic pain for millions of people, including Ms Heath, one doctor compared prescribing the drug to "selling cars without breaks"

Dr Mark Horowitz, who is a clinical research fellow at the NHS, told The Sunday Times: "How can there be rising deaths from pregabalin and a huge explosion of prescriptions, with all these troubles, and yet doctors are using this drug to treat anxiety? 

"It boggles the mind when a drug is showing all these dangers to then use it in a wider variety of people."

Pregabalin
Pregabalin.

What happens next?

Sometimes, not very much, according to Ian Hamilton, a mental health and drug use expert from the University of York told LBC.

The drug is classed as a class C drug in the UK, a change which occurred in 2019, though it has already made its way into the black market.

"I suspect, at best, what might happen is there might be a review and the recommendation is that its moved up to a class B drug, so the regulations become tighter, " Mr Hamilton said.

"Unfortunately, we knew from previous experience with diazepam and tramadol and other drugs that that has very little effect in terms of reducing mortality or the problems associated with the drug.

"Policy wise, there's very little room for manoeuvre. What we need to do is get to the root problem of why people can misuse there's drugs or offer alternatives."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “While it is for GPs or clinicians to work with patients to decide on the best course of treatment, the government commissioned an independent review which outlined a series of measures to reduce overprescribing and explored how alternatives to medication could be more effective in some cases.

“The UK’s medicines regulator, the MHRA, has been cracking down on the illegal sale of prescription medicines and bringing offenders to justice to protect public health.”

LBC has contacted Viatris for comment.

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit