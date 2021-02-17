Pair arrested after two men urinate on George Floyd mural in Manchester

17 February 2021, 15:27

Manchester's George Floyd mural was urinated on by two men
Manchester's George Floyd mural was urinated on by two men. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of urinating on the George Floyd mural in Manchester while simultaneously filming themselves.

The offenders were caught on CCTV defacing the memorial in the city centre in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

One local councillor said the men filmed themselves urinating on the artwork in Stevenson Square.

The pair, both aged 22, have since been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated criminal damage.

They are being held in custody while an investigation is carried out.

Manchester councillor Pat Karney branded the act "a deliberate violation of the mural" and George Floyd's memory.

"What the mural stands for is the way in which he was unlawfully killed and the Black Lives Matter movement," he was reported as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

Read more: George Floyd mural in Manchester defaced with racist graffiti

Watch: Cephas Williams on progress of racial equality since George Floyd death

Cllr Karney also wrote on Twitter: "Extra Security measures have caught two males filming themselves urinating on the mural.

"Thanks to GMP they have been arrested.

The painting was created by Manchester street artist, Akse, following the death of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last May.

Following Mr Floyd's death at the hands of police officers, demonstrations erupted across the world in protest against racial inequality.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: "Officers received a report at around 1am on Wednesday 17 February 2021 of two males urinating against a George Floyd mural in Stevenson Square, Manchester.

Read more: Police officer charged with George Floyd's death freed from jail

Read more: Violent clashes across US over death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

"Officers attended and two men, both aged 22, were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated criminal damage.

"They remain in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing."

It comes just two days after the artwork was defaced with racist graffiti for the second time in less than a year.

The mural had a large 'N' spray-painted over it on Sunday night and the word 'n****r' sprayed on it by a masked vandal last summer.

Councillor Jon-Connor Lyons said the painting has since been covered up "to prevent further graffiti or cause any emotional damage to our communities".

Anyone with information should contact GMP on 0161 856 3245 quoting incident 98 of 17/02/21. Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Flowers and candles were laid on Ackmar Road on Friday.

Three arrested over murder of 18-year-old killed at Parsons Green tube station
Trump Casino

Former Trump casino where stars used to party goes out with a bang
Close contacts of people with Covid-19 will be asked to get tested under new measures announced by the scottish government.

All close contacts of people with Covid to be tested in Scotland
A worker breaks ice on a frozen fountain in Richardson, Texas

100 million Americans braced for more cold, ice and snow

Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure

Duke of Edinburgh admitted to hospital as a precaution after 'feeling unwell'
Spain Rapper

Fourteen people arrested in violent protests after Spanish rapper jailed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson will helm a Downing Street press conference later

Coronavirus UK: When is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what will he say?
Can you travel to Spain or France? UK residents looking for summer holidays post lockdown

Are Spain and France on the hotel quarantine list? Travel rules and restrictions explained
The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal commentator reacts to Duke of Edinburgh being admitted to hospital

Royal commentator reacts to Duke of Edinburgh being admitted to hospital
Nick Ferrari shocked by asthmatic caller no longer having Covid vaccine priority

Nick Ferrari left shocked as asthmatic caller's Covid vaccine priority is removed
1.7m added to shielding list proves lockdown scepticism is 'stupid', says James O'Brien

1.7m added to shielding list proves lockdown scepticism is 'stupid', says James O'Brien
Dominic Raab: 'No jab no job' Covid policy is up to employers

Dominic Raab: 'No jab no job' Covid policy is up to employers
'There's no major university free speech issue as Gavin Williamson suggests'

'There's no major university free speech issue as Gavin Williamson suggests'
'Female-led industries have been overlooked during the pandemic'

'Female-led industries have been overlooked during the pandemic'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London