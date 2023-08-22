Live

Pakistan cable car - live updates: Helicopter rescue mission as children stuck for 10 hours suspended by single line

A desperate rescue mission is under way to save children stuck on a cable car in Pakistan. Picture: Getty/Social Media

Rescuers are struggling to free six children and two adults trapped in a cable car dangling 900ft above a ravine in Pakistan.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A commando has tried to reach the car twice but has failed to reach the chair lift - known as a 'dolly' - due to high winds and the precarious nature of the helicopter rescue.

The children on board are aged between 10 and 16 and were travelling to school in Battagram when one of the cables snapped. One boy on board has been unconscious for two hours.

Full coverage: 'For God's sake help us': Desperate race to save children left dangling in Pakistan cable car after wire snaps

Follow the latest developments in our live blog