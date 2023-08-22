Breaking News

All eight passengers rescued from Pakistan cable car in sigh of relief for nation

By Chay Quinn

All eight passengers have been rescued from a cable car in northern Pakistan which had become stranded after a cord snapped, it has been reported.

Six people - four children and two adults - remained stuck in the cable car after helciopter were stood down earlier today which is in Battagram in northern Pakistan.

Eight people, with six children, in total were in the chairlift on the way to school when one of the cables snapped at around 7am local time (11am UK time).

Senator Sarfraz Bugti wrote on Twitter/X: “Thankful to Allah that the rescue process at Battagram has successfully concluded.

“All appreciation for our valiant armed forces personnel, administration & locals for their selflessness and determination in carrying out this complex operation.”

Although the helicopters returned to base after darkness fell, rescue efforts continued on the ground and were eventually successful.

The army in the south Asian nation brought in a local company to work with zip lines to try to bring the people down.

A shocking clip of the first child being rescued showed him dangling from the helicopter as it gradually flew off to safety.

The child gripped a safety rope tightly while he appeared strapped in a harness, as he hung thousands of feet from the ground.

Among the group were six schoolchildren aged between 10 and 16, Gulfaraz, a 20-year-old who is also on the chairlift, told Geo News.

He said the first wire broke at 7am while another broke down soon after.

"For God's sake help us," he said, adding: “We don't even have drinking water in the chairlift."

A 16-year-old, who suffers with a heart condition, had been unconscious for three hours, Gulfaraz said.